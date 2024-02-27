‘What’s the point in Jade?’ ask EastEnders fans: ‘All she does is cough’

Fans of EastEnders have been left wondering what the ‘point’ in Jade Masood is, following her continued appearances on the soap.

The daughter of Dean Wicks and Shabnam Masood, Jade recently arrived in Walford. Since arriving, she has taken a lung transplant to help with her cystic fibrosis.

Jade’s illness has kept Dean busy – constantly worrying for his daughter’s health and wrapping her up in cotton wool. However, some fans have wondered what wider purpose her appearance on the soap serves.

‘All she does is cough’ say EastEnders fans of Jade

Writing on a Reddit thread, a number of fans began to debate Jade‘s usefulness – or perceived lack of – to the show. And many thought that she seemed to be quite one-dimensional.

“They are the most pointless characters in EastEnders right now!” said one viewer of Jade and Dean. “All she does is cough, and he fusses over her.”

“All she does is cough!” Laughed another viewer in response. “But facts.”

“Dean needs to leave and take Jade with him please,” said another, over on social media site X.

“Doesn’t Jade have school to go to?” wondered another, as Jade spent another day at Beale’s Eels with her dad.

“All Jade does is cough, I get she’s sick but [bleeping] hell, give her something else,” another viewer remarked.

Has Jade already outlived her usefulness to the soap?

EastEnders spoilers this week: Jade’s distraction for Dean backfires

Jade and Dean’s story continues tonight, with Dean on a date with Fern at Jade’s behest.

However, when she spots the pair together, Amy storms over and chews Dean out – sharing his dark past with a shocked Fern.

How will Dean react to being exposed as the local rapist? And can Jade ever get out from under Dean’s thumb?

Later in the week, she tells her dad she’s moving to Pakistan with mum Shabnam. Dean realises there’s nothing he can do to make her stay – or at least nothing legally. So he’s soon starting to plot and comes up with a sinister plan to stay in control and keep Jade in Walford.

