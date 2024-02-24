EastEnders spoilers: Dean comes up with a drastic plan to stop Jade from leaving Walford

Our EastEnders spoilers can reveal that, as Jade plans to leave Walford with Shabnam, Dean Wicks is determined to keep his daughter around – at any cost. After learning that he has no legal leg to stand on, Dean makes a plan.

But how far is Dean prepared to go in stopping Jade from leaving the country?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

In an attempt to get some peace and quiet, Jade sets up a date between Dean and Fern (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jade tries to distract dad Dean with a date

As the week begins, Jade attempts to get some much-needed freedom away from dad Dean. She plays matchmaker between him and Fern, bagging him a date in the process.

The date seems to be going well but, outside Walford East restaurant, Amy sees Dean and Fern together. She storms over and interrupts the pair by exposing his dark past.

Walford is too small for Jade, who plots her escape (Credit: BBC)

Jade and Shabnam plan their Walford exit

The next day, Jade tries to muster up the courage to tell Dean that she plans on moving to Pakistan with mum Shabnam. And, after a heart-t0-heart with Jean, the pair head over to Beales Eels to break the news.

But how will he react when he learns what Jade has planned?

The news doesn’t go down well with overbearing Dean (Credit: BBC)

Dean makes a dark plan to keep Jade around

At the restaurant, Jade tells Dean about her travel plans. Dean is horrified, and reacts badly.

After his solicitor tells him that there’s nothing he can do to stop Jade from moving away with Shabnam, Dean plots to make her stay. He comes up with a sinister plan to prevent his daughter from leaving.

What does Dean have planned?

