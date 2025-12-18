EastEnders: What happens next week as Linda dropped a bombshell on Max tonight

Linda Carter revealed that Annie is Max Branning’s daughter in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, December 18), leaving him utterly gobsmacked. Having seen Max try to support Lauren after the charity money theft, Linda seemed to believe that he’s a changed man.

And, as he returned home after a dramatic day on Albert Square, Max was blindsided by a shocking bombshell from old flame Linda.

But how will Max react when the soap continues next week? Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Linda had some big news for Max (Credit: BBC)

Linda told Max the truth about Annie in EastEnders tonight

As the soap continued tonight, the punters at The Queen Vic turned on Lauren for her theft of the charity money. Deciding to support his daughter, he promised that he’d pay off the charity himself.

But there was worse to come for Lauren, as it seemed as though her entire marriage might be at risk. Frustrated by Lauren’s latest dishonesty, Peter wondered if their relationship might be beyond saving.

Determined to make things right for Lauren, Max set aside his differences to join Ian in giving Peter a pep talk. Peter agreed to let bygones be bygones. And, together, the Beales and the Brannings attempted to move forward.

Meanwhile, with Max staying at Peacock Palace, Elaine brainstormed ideas as to how they might keep Annie’s identity hidden from Max. But Linda was having second thoughts, and having serious considerations about coming clean.

Later, Lauren sidled up to Linda, and reassured her that she had no intention of spilling the beans about Annie. But she was convinced that he’s a changed man, and suggested that Linda give Max a chance at being a father to Annie.

That evening, Max returned home to find Linda waiting. She blurted out the truth – that Annie’s his daughter.

Max is up to his old tricks on Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Max threatens to ruin Christmas next week

As next week’s episodes begin, Max is still stewing over Linda’s revelation. Lauren and Jack try to calm him down, but words of advice from Zoe lead to him making a decision that has massive repercussions for the whole family.

The next day, Max tries to set things right after his recent actions. Meanwhile, feeling let down by his dad, Oscar drowns his sorrows and drunkenly shares a terrible secret with his father.

As the Brannings and the Beales settle in for Christmas dinner, things get off to a sticky start when Cindy returns. She’s left offended when Ian and Peter tell her that she’s not welcome, so as to keep her away from Max.

When dinner gets underway, angry Max’s mood worsens, and several ugly truths are shared…

