Remembering Max and Linda’s affair as they’re reunited on EastEnders tonight

Linda Carter comes face-to-face with former lover Max Branning in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 17) as the pair are reunited, five years on from their torrid love affair. And, with Max now stalking the streets of Walford once more, Linda’s thoughts soon turn to the massive secret she’s hiding from her old flame.

That’s daughter Annie, of course, who was born after Max left Walford. With Max unaware that Linda bore his daughter, she’s desperate to keep their child a secret.

But what happened between Max and Linda? And who else knows that Annie is his daughter?

Join us as we revisit Max and Linda’s affair.

Remembering Max Branning and Linda Carter’s affair in EastEnders

With Linda going through a difficult time in her marriage to husband Mick, Linda began an affair with local love rat Max. As their affair progressed, the pair planned to leave Walford for pastures new, joining his daughter Lauren in New Zealand.

But, by New Year, Linda was experiencing second thoughts. She left Max heartbroken at the news that she was still in love with Mick, and called off the affair.

Max was determined to win Linda back and even blackmailed Phil into giving up the Queen Vic so that he could gift it to Linda. Meanwhile, Jack revealed to Max that Mick was abused as a child – causing Max to believe that Linda was only with Mick out of pity.

After Max told Linda that he knew about Mick, she issued a complaint to the police, getting Jack suspended. Realising that there was nothing left for him in Walford, Max departed – leaving baby Abi in the care of Rainie and Stuart.

Who knows the truth about Annie?

In September 2021, baby Annie was born. Soon after, Jack discovered that she was the biological daughter of Max – but agreed to keep quiet after seeing how happy Mick and Linda were.

Years later, Lauren then learned that she had a half-sister when she returned to Walford in January 2024. Finding out the secret from Sonia, Lauren confronted Linda. She too agreed to keep the news from Max, after bonding with little Annie.

Earlier this year, Oscar became the third Branning to learn about Max’s love child. Although he insisted that his dad should know, he too agreed to keep schtum at Linda and Lauren’s behest.

But with Max’s full-time return now upon us, how long can Linda keep the truth about Annie buried?

