What happens in EastEnders next as Max vows to change his ways

Guilty Max Branning attempted to make amends with his family in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, December 31) after making himself public enemy no.1.

Having ruined Jimmy’s christening, Max was in Lauren’s bad books, and faced an uphill struggle in getting her back on side.

But, after a word of advice from Linda, Max vowed to change his ways and support Lauren and Oscar.

But can Max keep his word?

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight… and what happens when the soap returns with a shocking flashforward tomorrow.

Max remained at loggerheads with his family

Max made a vow in EastEnders tonight

As the soap continued tonight, Max was desperate to make amends with Lauren and Oscar after the events of the christening.

Lauren was irritated to turn up to a meeting with Oscar to find Max there too, full of apologies for the day before.

While he seemed to be making progress with Lauren for a while, but Elaine quickly spoiled everything by revealing how he’d tried to hit on Linda last night.

Done with being second-best, Oscar and Lauren stormed off. Slipping back into self-pity mode, Max ran into Ian – who offered him a tidy sum of cash to clear out of Walford.

As Lauren and Peter looked forward to their Max-less future, Max returned to the B&B, where he packed his bags amid a storm of self-loathing and pity.

That evening, as the families gathered at Harry’s Barn, a smug Ian reassured Cindy that he’d successfully gotten rid of Max. He hadn’t counted on Linda though, who had caught up with Max before he could leave, offering a kind word of encouragement.

As the bells rung on midnight, Max arrived in Harry’s Barn, where he made a big show of handing Ian back his cash. No, Max Branning was here to stay – and he’s finally going to become the father his kids deserve.

But what does the future really have in store for Max Branning?

A shocking flashforward will play out tomorrow

Max Branning’s flashforward airs in EastEnders tomorrow

As the soap continues tomorrow (Thursday, January 1), the action picks up on New Year’s Day 2027.

In this very special flashforward episode, Max and the Brannings attempt to navigate a tricky situation… and it’s one which will have far-reaching implications for the family’s future.

