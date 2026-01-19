What happens in EastEnders next as Jasmine plots to escape Walford with Oscar

Jasmine Fisher is planning on fleeing Albert Square following the events of EastEnders tonight (Monday, January 19)… and she wants to take Oscar.

After a disastrous visit to Zoe in prison, Jasmine lied to Kat, telling her that she’d go to the police about Chrissie.

But really? She hopes to cut all ties with Walford, and flee with boyfriend Oscar.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight.

Jasmine promised to go to the police about Chrissie (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine plotted to flee as Zoe revealed a dramatic plan

As the episode began, Kat returned to Walford. She’d had no luck in finding Chrissie in Greece, and was right back where they’d all started.

A trip to visit Zoe in prison beckoned, and she dragged a reluctant Jasmine along to bolster Zoe’s mood.

The family shared a reunion at the prison, where Zoe explained that she was planning on pleading guilty to killing Anthony in self-defence.

Kat was horrified to hear of Zoe’s plan, and tried to talk her daughter out of a potential manslaughter charge.

She suggested that they tell the police about Chrissie, but Zoe was having none of it, and swore the pair to silence.

Back home, Jasmine told Kat that she was prepared to go behind Zoe’s back and make a statement to the police. However, she had another plan in mind. Later, in The Vic, she told Oscar that she wanted them to cut all ties with their families, leaving Walford for good together.

Will Oscar go along with Jasmine’s plan?

Max confronts Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

Max and Jasmine at war over Oscar in EastEnders spoilers

As the soap returns to air tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 20), Jasmine remains adamant that she and Oscar must leave Walford. However, Oscar isn’t so keen, and Max tries to talk him out of going.

Later, Jasmine falsely tells Kat that she’s given a statement to the police. She’s collared by Max, who confronts her over her plan to run away with Oscar.

Cindy overhears their argument, and warns Max that Jasmine is dangerous. Later, when Max and Jasmine go to Oscar with their argument, he remains conflicted. It’s then that Jasmine ups the ante with a shocking admission…

