Tragedy strikes for Robert as he receives devastating prison news in early ITVX release

WARNING: This piece contains Emmerdale spoilers for today’s episode, which is available to stream on ITVX and YouTube now, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – as Robert Sugden gets some devastating prison news.

Robert gets some shocking news in Emmerdale today (Tuesday, November 11), as news of a tragedy in prison leaves him feeling rattled. This comes in the wake of Robert’s own release from prison this year – with secret prison husband Kev not far behind.

With Robert yet to share the full details of his ordeal behind bars, the soap shared another hint as to what he’s been through today.

But what’s got Robert so shaken?

Kev has bad news for Robert (Credit: ITV)

More trauma for Robert in early ITVX release

As today’s episode begins, Robert and Kev have returned from their mini-moon in London after renewing their vows. Robert reveals to Victoria how Kev is eager to move in with them.

As they debated the move, Kev arrived, with more news for Robert. “I’ve got something to tell you,” he says. “It’s Jez. He’s killed someone in prison.”

The news hits Robert hard and he grows emotional about the extent of Jez’s bullying. With Robert under Kev’s protection, Jez had moved on to target another – and subsequently killed them.

This leaves Robert feeling as though Kev had saved his life.

Later, Victoria tells Aaron that Robert has received some bad news. And, as he struggles with his emotions, Robert decides to come clean to Aaron about everything.

He begins by admitting he hadn’t actually been in prison on the Isle of Wight the whole time – but had actually been transferred back to Hotten.

What else is Robert hiding?

A special episode will track Robert’s time in prison with Kev (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to air special standalone Robert prison episode

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, Robert told Aaron: “There’s so much I haven’t told you about my time there that’ll help you understand.” A couple of flashbacks were quickly shown, including one of Robert taking a beating.

This sets us up for Robert’s special standalone episode on Wednesday where further flashbacks will explore his time in prison.

Last week, Emmerdale aired a special April Windsor episode. While another special episode detailing Bear Wolf’s last 100 days aired on Monday.

Now it’s the turn of Robert, with actor Ryan Hawley revealing: “The flashback begins around five years ago. We go through different time periods right up until May of this year, just before Robert is let out and interrupts Aaron and John’s wedding.”

He added: “There’s one particularly nice little twist. Something happened in prison that is massively pivotal.”

