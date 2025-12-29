Time is running out for Bear in Emmerdale as April and Dylan launch desperate plan to save him

Bear Wolf has been missing from Emmerdale for months and the truth about where he’s been is darker than anyone imagined. Dylan Penders has known for some a while and now April Windsor is in on the horrifying secret too. As the pair prepare to rescue Bear and finally bring Ray and Celia down, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

April realised on Monday night (December 29) that agreeing to go with Ray and Celia would fix absolutely nothing. But with danger closing in, she and Dylan are running out of time. Their plan is bold, risky – and could go badly wrong.

April and Dylan plan an escape in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

April uncovers the truth about Bear in Emmerdale

April has already struck a dangerous deal with Ray and Celia. She’s agreed to leave with them and continue dealing drugs, all in a desperate bid to protect her family and stop the crippling weekly payments. But she hasn’t told a soul what she’s really planning.

During Monday’s episode, April tried to push Dylan into leaving the country with Mandy, who’s heading to Ireland to help Tina Dingle and her children after Tina’s arrest. But Dylan could tell something wasn’t right. He pressed April for answers – and eventually, the truth spilled out.

April confessed everything, including what happened with Callum. Dylan was quick to realise just how deep the trouble ran. While April insisted she could handle Ray and Celia, Dylan was adamant she was wrong.

Then came his own devastating revelation.

Dylan told April about the forced workers – and that Bear is one of them.

Shocked, April immediately knew there was no walking away now. “We can’t leave Bear with them,” she said. Dylan agreed. The decision was made: they would get Bear out.

Bear is torn between his loyalty to Ray and wanting to see Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Can April and Dylan actually free Bear?

Bear has been held captive by Ray for months and has grown disturbingly loyal to him. He’s unable to see Ray for who he truly is – which is why he hasn’t escaped. Actor Joshua Richards has previously revealed Bear is “too far gone” to simply walk away, making the rescue even more dangerous.

In Tuesday night’s episode (December 30), April and Dylan put their plan into action, knowing they only get one chance. A rock is thrown through Laurel’s window, deliberately distracting Ray and giving April the opening she needs to get into the farm.

Inside, April finally comes face-to-face with Bear – and is horrified by the condition he’s in.

She begs him to leave with her, but Bear is confused, drugged and still fiercely loyal to Ray. Can April break through to him before it’s too late? And how long does she have before Celia or Ray catch her among the forced workers and exact brutal punishment?

With everything on the line, April’s decision could either save Bear – or put her in more danger than ever before.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

