Denise Welch and toyboy husband share huge update amid plans to move abroad with axed Loose Women star

Denise Welch and her husband, Lincoln Townley, who is 14 years younger than her, have shared a huge update about their plans to move abroad.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, are currently looking at houses near a former Loose Women star…

Denise reunited with her co-star Carol McGiffin (Credit: Instagram)

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Loose Women star Denise Welch shares huge update

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, April 1), Denise revealed that she and her husband Lincoln are currently looking for houses in France.

She also revealed that they’re looking for properties near her former Loose Women co-star, Carol McGiffin, who lives in the South of France with her husband, Mark Cassidy.

Denise shared a selfie of herself, Lincoln, Carol, and Mark together in France on her story.

“Been house hunting in France near our much missed friends @mcgiff and @cassola21. Fab few days with my @lincolntownley #younghubbies #theysaiditwouldntlast,” she captioned the snap.

Carol has ruled out a Loose Women return (Credit: ITV)

Carol’s comments about Loose Women return

Denise’s reunion with Carol comes just days after the 66-year-old hit back at claims that she would return to Loose Women.

Carol was a regular panelist on Loose Women between 2000 and 2013, and then again between 2018 and her axing in 2023.

Getting wind of news reports claiming she could be making a show return to “save it from the axe”, Carol took to social media to pour cold water on the rumours.

“Just wanted to say I did not instigate this article but I’m flattered that [they] even ask the question ‘could she save the show!!!'” she said.

“And, for the record, not a chance of a return. I am very happy being semi-retired and living a lovely life with my gorgeous husband in the South of France. Thank you,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol McGiffin (@the_mcgiff)

Why did Carol leave Loose Women?

Last year, Carol revealed that she had been “forced” off the show due to contract issues.

“They forced me out with contract issues. I live in France, I don’t even live in the UK. So, they were trying to force me onto the ITV payroll. But when they did that, most of the people on that show were self-employed and had limited companies, so it’s for personal service companies,” she said on Andrew Gold’s Heretics podcast.

“They wanted everybody to be on the payroll. But they knew full well that I didn’t really need to be. I didn’t do that many shows, I lived in France, and I wasn’t a British taxpayer. But they forced it. They said: ‘Well, you’ve got to be on the payroll otherwise you can’t do it,” she then continued.

Carol continued, saying: “They weren’t offering anything else. They were offering a contract that wasn’t a contract. And they kept saying: ‘You’re not employed by ITV but you are on an employment contract.’ None of it made sense, and I just thought it wasn’t worth it.”

Read more: Loose Women’s Denise Welch ignores horrendous internet rumours as she ventures out with her sister

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