Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell in ’sad’ update as he admits ’there’s a big hole in the sky’

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell has shared a “sad” update today (Thursday, April 2).

The former This Morning boss shared the update on Instagram earlier, and fans were in agreement that it was very “sad” indeed.

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Martin Fritzell’s sad update

Taking to Instagram today, Editor Martin shared a video of where the old ITV Tower used to be.

The ITV Tower, where shows like This Morning, GMB, and Loose Women were filmed, shut down in 2018. Demolition began last year.

In the video, Martin filmed an entranceway that led to the studios and the space where the ITV Tower used to stand.

“I remember that wall being painted with our This Morning colours of teal and warm gold brought to life by our excellent designer Laurie (he’s still there),” Martin captioned the post.

“Great people and times, but sadly a big hole in the sky where our ITV/LWT Tower once stood. Back on the Southbank for a meeting about the new digital telly world where there’s fewer folk, smaller studios but thankfully still buckets full of ideas.”

Martin’s followers react to ‘sad’ update

Martin’s followers were in agreement that it was “sad” to see ITV Tower being torn down.

“It’s very sad, Martin,” one follower said.

“It’s sad to see no more cabs and tanks driving into the studio,” another wrote.

“That’s really sad,” a third said. “The pub must miss I all assuming it’s still there xx sad times,” another commented.

Fiona was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Fiona Phillips update

Martin’s Instagram post comes a few weeks after he shared an update on his wife, Fiona, 65, who has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2022.

During an appearance on Lorraine in February, Martin shared an update on his wife, admitting he can see her “slipping away”.

“It’s wretched… not just for her but for the family as well,” he said. The couple share two grown-up sons, Mackenzie and Nathaniel.

“She’s still there, but day by day, we can see it slipping away. And just to sit there and see this person who was, as you know was the most dynamic, bubbly, and had so much pride in how she dressed and what she did. It’s just a loss of dignity,” he then continued.

“People do ask: ‘Are you okay?’ and I used to say: ‘It’s not me, don’t worry about me.’ But I am conscious that I’ve never been a depressive person but I can slip into that. My respite is work, I’ve gone back to broadcasting, and podcasting… but I still feel guilty, I feel guilty being here.”

He then added: “I don’t want to give the impression she’s some sort of basket case as she’s very much with us. She still is the world’s most stubborn woman, and she’s still around the house.”

Read more: Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell shares poignant three-word message from Alzheimer’s-stricken wife

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