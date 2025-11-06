Someone’s pregnant in EastEnders’ BBC iPlayer early release

WARNING: The below piece contains advance spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available for streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on BBC One – in which one local is revealed to be pregnant.

There’s a pregnancy shock for one resident of Albert Square in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 6). This comes as the residents of Walford are reeling over the situation at Kojo’s flat, as details of Ravi’s drugs operation begin to spread around town.

With George blaming Harry and the Mitchells for everything that’s happened, one party gets even more than they bargained for when they learn that they’re pregnant.

Nicola’s hiding a secret from George (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders early release revealed one Walford resident is pregnant

Following recent events, Nicola attempts to talk to George. She goes to see him at the Minute Mart, where she tries to talk to him about everything that’s happened between Harry and Kojo.

George brushes off the olive branch though, and continues to insist that it was all Harry’s fault. Back home, Teddy also gives Nicola a piece of her mind, leaving her more alone and dejected than ever.

Once alone, Nicola reaches into her bag and pulls out a positive pregnancy test. But will she tell George? And what happens when one of the family discovers her secret next week?

It couldn’t come at a worse time (Credit: BBC)

Honey learns the truth in EastEnders spoilers for next week

Nicola’s busy trying to support Harry in EastEnders spoilers for next week. As the week begins, she and Harry are shocked to see Ravi back on the streets of Walford. Priya, meanwhile, accuses Harry of making everything up.

Nicola leaps to her son’s defence, sharing in no uncertain terms what, exactly, Ravi did. As Harry wrestles with his withdrawal symptoms, a terrible situation begins to unfold across the street – when Okie returns and threatens Kojo.

Meanwhile, Nicola’s odd behaviour piques Honey’s suspicions, who quickly realises what she’s hiding. However, they’re distracted when Nicola gets a call, learning that Harry has accidentally stabbed Okie during their violent showdown.

How will Nicola and Teddy react? And what does this mean for her pregnancy?

Read more: Micah Balfour ‘axed’ from EastEnders after 18 months – and his final scenes have already been filmed