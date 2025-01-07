So should EastEnders Denise pick Ravi or Jack? Read this essential pros and cons list for each before you vote

EastEnders viewers are about to be given the opportunity to vote on Denise Fox’s lovers – Ravi and Jack. But, who is better?

The soap revealed yesterday (Monday, January 6), that viewers would be able to determine the outcome of Denise’s love triangle storyline, voting on who she should be with. The winning vote would then be aired during a special live episode for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

But, fans have a huge decision to make. So, here’s a list of pros and cons for each love interest so that the best match can be determined.

Jack Branning – Pros

Jack was Denise’s husband (Credit: BBC)

He’s a family man

Jack is a family man, always putting (or at least trying to) put his family first. He’s always tried to protect Denise and do whatever he can do make sure that she’s safe.

Take Keanu’s death. After Denise confessed to him that she’d helped bury Keanu’s body, Jack actually helped ‘The Six’ cover their tracks. Whilst his morals as a copper went out of the window, his ability to put his family first showed no limits. Jack will always be fighting in Denise’s corner, if she only lets him back in.

EastEnders: Jack and Denise have a deep history

A huge pro is that Jack and Denise were married (although this point is also a con as we’ll discuss later.) Denise knows exactly what a relationship with Jack looks like so there should (hopefully) be no surprises should she decide to go back to him for another go at things. Better to be with the devil she knows…

Denise knows that she has the ability to truly love Jack which differs from the lust she has for Ravi. She is also really close to Jack’s kids, with Amy even viewing Denise as her ‘second mum’ since Roxy’s death. It would be very easy for Denise to pick up where she left off. She loves the kids, the kids love her.

EastEnders Jack: Denise would never have to cook

Jack’s known for ordering loads of takeaways at any chance he gets. And, he’s also McKlunky’s number one customer. Denise would be treated to her favourite meals everyday (as long as she likes deep fried chicken and chips.) Although perhaps this factor is a con too as Jack’s finances can’t be too healthy with the amount he spends on takeouts.

Jack Branning – Cons

Once a cheat… (Credit: BBC)

We think we’ve seen this film before, and we didn’t like the ending

Back to the point of Jack and Denise having previously been married. During their marriage, they had some really lovely times together.

Jack was there for Denise at both the good and the bad times… until he wasn’t. And, Denise wasn’t always there for him either in the end.

They both know exactly what could happen if they gave things another go. Bad things could happen. Their relationship didn’t work out before, so perhaps it’s best to leave it in the past rather than risk reopening old wounds. What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing time and time again and expecting a different outcome? Right…

EastEnders Jack and Denise: Once a cheat, always a cheat

The saying goes that if someone cheats once, they’re likely to cheat again. And, Jack’s head has always been easily turned. As long as Stacey is on the Square, Denise and Jack’s relationship wouldn’t be safe. And that’s before we even consider any other woman he might fancy.

And, then there’s also Denise who cheated on Jack with Ravi. If she chooses to stand by Jack, Ravi will always catch her eye like he has done many times before. If they can both accept some heartbreak from time to time then be our guest but we reckon they’re both not quite cut out for it.

He’s Jack

A little brutal perhaps but Jack is Jack and something about him (okay, many things) makes our skin slightly crawl when he’s on screen. We love him but we also dislike him at the same time. He loves to go about the Square as if he’s the best thing since sliced bread. In his head, everyone should love him. But, we think that Denise had a lucky escape by seeking a divorce. Imagine living with Jack 24/7. That would totally get on our nerves.

Ravi Gulati – Pros

They have some sizzling chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Denise and Ravi have some serious chemistry

Denise and Ravi definitely have the hots for each other and it shows. Ravi brings the excitement factor, with the pair clearly having chemistry that does more than just send those sparks flying. We’re talking maximum heat.

Ravi’s quite the ladies’ man on the Square, keeping himself in good shape and well-kept. So much so that Denise’s mates and sister are totally in favour of Ravi joining the Fox family.

If Denise is looking for a change from her previous, rather mundane and repetitive life with Jack, then Ravi’s her guy.

EastEnders: Ravi puts Denise first

Despite only having a short fling with Denise, Ravi’s already proven that his intentions are pure (which says something when Ravi is concerned.) When he found out that Denise had been injured by evil Nish, he quickly phoned Jack despite their dislike of each other, just so Denise would receive help.

Ravi’s main priority in that moment, at Eve and Suki’s wedding, was making sure that Denise was safe. He couldn’t imagine losing her and will always try to protect her where he can. It’s always nice to have someone like that on your side. And, it helps that Ravi is somewhat more threatening than Jack, making the bad guys and girls steer well clear.

EastEnders: Denise wouldn’t need to cook (or order a takeaway)

Jack might have deep pockets to keep McKlunky’s in business but Ravi owns an entire restaurant. He knows business, he knows how to keep on top of his finances. And, he knows how to cook (actually cook, not just reheating last night’s leftovers.)

Relationship material, right there? Marriage material, even?

Ravi Gulati – Cons

Danger will always follow Ravi (Credit: BBC)

He gets himself into some sticky situations

Whilst Ravi might be great at steering off the bad guys, he’s also great at bringing them to his door first before he teaches them a lesson.

He’s no saint, and the people he gets himself involved with aren’t either. Is this really the kind of life Denise wants? Especially when she has Raymond to consider…

For Denise’s own peace of mind, we reckon she’d live a more relaxing life with Jack. But, who’s to say she wants that?

He likes to have his cake and eat it

Ravi’s world revolves mainly around Ravi. He wants everything to go his way and has a track record of telling a few lies to keep everyone just where he wants them.

Take the time Ravi was dating both Denise and her daughter Chelsea. Ravi managed to keep both women sweet for quite a while. If he’s done it once before, the chances are high that he could totally betray Denise like this again and lie to her when it suits. Be careful, Denise… We’ve warned you.

EastEnders Denise and Ravi: Lust, not love

At the moment, Denise and Ravi’s connection seems to be a case of lust, not love. Whether it is possible for love to develop remains to be seen but it’s questionable as to whether Denise and Ravi can stand the test of time. Is this just a fling that should stay a fling? Or, are there deeper feelings waiting to emerge? We’re unsure.

He’s a murderer

Denise might be drawn to a bad guy after spending a fair bit of time with good guy, can-do-no-wrong Jack (or so he’d like to have everyone believe.) But, Ravi is more than a bad guy. He’s a literal criminal.

When Ravi kills, he kills to protect his own. But, that doesn’t change the fact that he often finds himself on the wrong side of the law (whether that’s drug dealing or killing.) Do Ranveer and Nish ring any bells?

But, we suppose Denise may turn a blind eye to this considering she was tempted to kill Nish herself. And, has actually helped cover up a murder herself.

