EastEnders: As Nish Panesar finally dies, all the other deaths rumoured ahead of the 40th anniversary

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, January 2) saw Nish Panesar finally die, and this time his death was for good.

After Nish was pushed off a balcony by Ravi, he was confirmed dead by police as forensics flooded the scene.

But, as Nish becomes the latest Walford resident to die, will other follow him as the soap’s 40th anniversary looms?

Nish fell to his death (Credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar’s death in EastEnders

This New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1), Suki and Eve’s wedding took place but Nish (who was still alive but having everyone believe he was dead) wanted to make it a day to remember… for the wrong reasons.

As the happy couple were saying their wedding vows, Nish turned up outside of the venue but was stopped by his sons – Ravi and Vinny.

The pair tried to make sure that Nish didn’t do anything to stop the wedding, but Ravi soon left Vinny to mind Nish alone after hearing that Denise was in trouble.

Nish of course managed to escape from Vinny’s observation and snuck into the hotel after the wedding was finished. He’d slipped poison into Eve’s glass and she soon collapsed to the ground, struggling to breathe after having a drink.

Nish then emerged behind Suki and had it out with her on the balcony. Ravi didn’t realise that Nish was holding onto Suki’s clothes and pushed Nish over the edge, with Suki catapulting down with him.

Suki survived the ordeal after landing on top of Nish, but forensics later confirmed that Nish had lost his life. For good, this time.

Fans are fearing for Martin’s future (Credit: BBC)

Rumoured deaths ahead of soap’s 40th anniversary

With the year only having just kicked off, and with one death already under the soap’s belt, we can expect more lives to be lost as the soap’s 40th anniversary looms.

And, there have been a few deaths rumoured and suspected by fans. The name at the top of this list is Martin Fowler. Martin’s recently been thrown into a love triangle storyline with Ruby and Stacey, as well as having a recent operation to save his sick son. But could he be the next to die?

Also on the list of potential deaths, fans have put Cindy Beale up there. Given that she’s currently in a coma after someone hit her on the head with a shovel… this one looks worryingly likely.

Other names have included Suki, Eve, Bianca, Priya, Vinny, Nugget and Phil Mitchell. Big twists and turns are expected during the coming months, but will everyone live through it all?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

