EastEnders viewers to determine outcome of Denise love triangle storyline in interactive 40th episode

EastEnders viewers will get to put an end to the Denise love triangle as they vote between Ravi and Jack as her lover.

With the soap’s 40th anniversary due in February, a special interactive element will be available to fans ahead of a live episode.

This will allow fans to vote for who they wish Denise to ultimately be with – Jack or Ravi. The winning result will air during the live 40th special.

EastEnders interactive episode for Denise, Jack and Ravi love triangle

Last year, it was announced that EastEnders would be airing a live episode for its 40th anniversary in February.

As part of the live episode storyline, viewers would be given a special interactive element in which they would be able to vote on the outcome of a romance. Until now, the identity of the characters involved in this interactive feature has remained a secret.

Now though, EastEnders has confirmed that the love triangle that fans will be able to vote on will be that of Denise, Jack and Ravi.

This means that viewers will be able to vote on which man they’d prefer Denise to end up with. And, the winning result will be aired in the live episode. So, ultimately, Denise’s love life is in viewers’ hands.

Executive Producer for EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out. Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode. There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it’ll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience choose to take the story!”

Denise’s choice

As it stands, Denise is currently torn between giving her husband Jack another chance, and rekindling her love affair with Ravi.

Both men have their advantages and disadvantages. Has too much gone on in the past with Jack to ever reach forgiveness? Can a fresh start be had? But then again… the love they had was rather special.

Then there’s Ravi. There’s clearly chemistry there. But, there’s also a risk of ruining her relationship with Chelsea if she decided to make things official with him.

There’s certainly a lot to consider, but it’s down to the viewers and not Denise! So, who will you choose as the better match?

