7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: All out war between Vicki and Zoe as Sharon returns to Walford

War breaks out between Zoe Slater and Vicki Fowler in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as tensions come to a violent head. As Sharon returns from Australia, she’s stunned to see Zoe back in town, and a shocking revelation soon follows.

Meanwhile, news from brother Sean leaves to a momentous decision from Stacey, while Peter grows infatuated with newcomer Demi. And when another new face arrives in Walford, flirty Oscar takes an interest.

Sharon returns from her trip to Australia (Credit: BBC)

1. Sharon’s back in EastEnders spoilers

Returning to Walford, Sharon is soon shocked to learn that Zoe is back on Albert Square. After speaking to Zoe, the pair agree to a truce.

Next, she bumps into Phil at the café. Although it’s awkward at first, things warm between the pair when she asks him to look after Albie that evening.

Returning home, she tries to talk to Vicki about her debt, but an argument soon breaks out over Joel’s recent behaviour.

Vicki gets into another confrontation with Zoe (Credit: BBC)

2. Vicki and Zoe come to blows

After arguing with Sharon, Vicki bumps into Zoe outside. Another huge argument ensues, and the pair soon get physical.

When Zack and Anthony intervene, Zack is accidentally struck.

Sharon returns home to find Vicki and Zack licking their wounds. Sharon goes to confront Zoe again, who drops a shocking bombshell in The Vic.

Zoe’s news leaves Sharon and the Slaters reeling (Credit: BBC)

3. Zoe drops a bombshell in EastEnders spoilers

Refusing to believe Zoe‘s claims, Sharon loses her temper. As another argument breaks out, Kat throws Sharon and Vicki out of The Vic.

After finding Sharon upset in the café, Ian brings her home for a heart-to-heart with Kathy. As Sharon explains what was said, Ian tries to convince her that Zoe is lying.

Meanwhile, still in shock from their ordeal last week, the Slaters are already suspicious about Zoe’s evasiveness. Following her latest run-in with Sharon, Kat and Alfie question Zoe over her shocking claim.

Later, tensions thaw when Kat enlists Stacey’s help to plant a memorial for Zoe’s daughter in the Square garden.

Stacey has some surprising news for the family (Credit: BBC)

4. Stacey’s leaving Walford

Stacey tells Lily that Sean has invited them to live with him in Brazil. As Lily encourages her to accept, a warring Kat and Zoe enter.

Later, Lily is overjoyed when Stacey tells her that she’s booked their flights to Brazil. However, when Jean arrives, Stacey’s forced to tell her what they have planned.

After breaking the news to Jean, Stacey and Lily arrange to meet up with Ricky to tell him that they’re taking baby Charli away from Walford. But when Stacey is a no-show, Lily is forced to break the news to Ricky and Jack alone.

How will they react?

Peter meets flirty Demi for a drink (Credit: BBC)

5. Peter’s head is turned in EastEnders spoilers

Tensions are at an all-time high between Lauren and Peter as Cindy moves in. At Jimmy’s sensory class, Peter befriends another mum, named Demi.

It soon becomes clear that Demi fancies Peter, and the pair share a drink afterwards – against Ian’s advice. Feeling randy, he returns home and seduces Lauren… unaware that Penny has seen him and Demi together.

Penny orders Peter to tell Lauren the truth about Demi, but he refuses. Lauren finds out anyway, when she sees a flirty message on his phone. Her apparent lack of concern leaves Peter questioning their relationship.

The next day, Penny organises a coffee date for Lauren and Demi in the cafe, where the three women begin bonding.

Peter is horrified when he walks in to find Lauren, Demi and Penny laughing at his expense. Still, Lauren manages to smooth things over by telling him that she wants more advice on motherhood.

Later, Peter leaves Ian and Kathy shocked when he reveals what he has planned.

Oscar grows close to a mysterious newcomer (Credit: BBC)

6. Oscar flirts with newcomer Jasmine

After firing Mo, Cindy is approached by a girl named Jasmine, who asks after a job. Cindy initially refuses, but is impressed when she sees Jasmine take matter into her own hands.

She soon makes a good impression with Cindy, although Elaine isn’t a fan. Spotting the newcomer, Oscar turns on the charm – although Cindy warns her to stay away.

Later, Oscar asks Jasmine out on a date – stealing her an outfit from the market to impress – but Cindy warns her off again.

Howie tells Kim that he’s got a new job (Credit: BBC)

7. Howie tries to make ends meet

When Kim accidentally destroys her camera equipment, Howie worries about cash. He soon gets a new job, delivering parcels.

Will it be enough to make ends meet?

