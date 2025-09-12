Ravi to be attacked in whodunnit, EastEnders fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that local drug dealer Ravi Gulati could be shot in a future whodunnit for the soap. Ravi’s been making no shortage of enemies recently, between shooting Zoe and blackmailing Jack over the crime.

When not causing marital discord between Jack and Denise, Ravi has also upset Harry by forcing him to sell drugs. He’s also been allowing dealer Okie to use Kojo’s flat as part of their ‘cuckooing’ operation. How will protective big brother George react when he learns what Ravi’s been up to? And how much longer will Harry tolerate Ravi’s bullying?

A number of fans think that Ravi is putting himself in grave danger… meaning (another) shooting may beckon in Walford.

Ravi demanded £100,000 from Jack this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Ravi to be victim of ‘whodunnit’ shooting

Following this week’s scenes, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And some wondered if a ‘who shot Ravi’ storyline might be next.

“Who shot Ravi storyline could be really good. I wonder if this is a possible storyline next year. Avani possibly being the real shooter. The suspects could be Jack, Denise, Priya, Max and then they probably throw a legend in like Phil or Ian,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“It’s mandatory that Ian is a suspect in all the big whodunnits,” joked another in response.

Over on X, a third said: “I can’t deal with Ravi just going around the square getting one over on people a who shot Ravi storyline looms.”

Ravi’s bosses issued a threat (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Ravi in danger as their feud continues

This comes as fans have speculated that either Jack or Ravi might die as a result of their feud. Jack drew battle lines by attempting to frame his rival, leading to Ravi’s blackmail attempt.

With neither man backing off, they could be headed for a deadly showdown. Meanwhile, Ravi’s bosses also issued a terrible threat after learning of his plans to quit the drug trade.

After meeting with Okie, Ravi took delivery of a package of photographs of his kids. The implication being that Ravi’s being watched – and he’d better keep dealing, or else.

“I’ll be honest i see Ravi or Jack dead by the new year,” wrote one fan on Reddit this week.

“This storyline does scream exit material for someone,” fretted another.

Is Ravi living on borrowed time?

Read more: Jonno dropped dead in EastEnders tonight… here’s how it leads to Ben Mitchell’s return