Rhona and April’s furious clash leaves Ray free to swoop in, Emmerdale spoilers reveal

Emmerdale spoilers for next week confirm that tensions will rise between Rhona and April, leaving their family dynamic more strained than ever. The fallout pushes April into Ray’s orbit once again, as he offers her support during a difficult moment.

However, while Ray appears to be close to bringing April into his clutches, spoilers also reveal that someone else will step in at just the right time.

Emotions are running high as April is torn between her two worlds. How can she ever get out if it?

Rhona can’t forgive April for what she did to Leo (Credit: ITV)

April decided to move out in Emmerdale tonight

After Leo’s overdose, April wanted to confess on Thursday night (October 2). But with Celia’s threats to hurt her or her family if she did ringing in her ears, April lied.

Tonight (Friday October 3) April was interviewed by a social worker about what happened. She stuck to her story of finding the pill and then turned on the waterworks after some coaching from Ray on what to say.

April gave a great performance as the struggling teen who just couldn’t get things right. She poured all the blame onto Rhona and Marlon, explaining she felt immense pressure because Rhona is a superstar vet and Marlon is an amazing chef and she couldn’t ever live up to it.

Rhona overheard her lies and went mad. She told Marlon she hated April and Mary said she’d never seen her daughter that angry before.

April then suggested she should move out for a few weeks while the dust settled. Rhona immediately agreed, but Marlon wouldn’t hear of it.

As Rhona stormed out, April said she’d go and stay with mates for a while. However, ‘mates’ clearly means Ray who had messaged her saying he’d found her a place to live.

Ray is furious when Bob steps in and saves April (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers show April is saved from Ray – for now

By Monday (October 6) Rhona still does not want April living with them. But Marlon doesn’t want his daughter to move out, fearing she will be even more isolated

April tells Ray she will take up his offer of a room. It’s clear she is unhappy about the decision, even though she remains resolute in front of Marlon.

However when Bob spots her at the bus stop with her bags packed, he insists she move into the B&B instead. It means April can keep a level of distance from Ray for now, something which gives her a small sense of relief.

But Ray is furious to have lost control and wants it back. So how far will he go to get her away from Bob? And with Bob still making eyes at Celia, will that actually play into their hands nicely?

Speaking of Celia, she continues to play her part by getting closer to Rhona. She overhears Rhona offloading to Moira about it all and steps in. She takes the opportunity to tell Rhona she’s done the right thing, which is another step to ensuring April stays far away from home – and well and truly in Celia and Ray‘s clutches.

Bob might have saved April for now. But for how much longer can this go on?

