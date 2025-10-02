Emmerdale fans were left reeling tonight as the mystery of the village’s drug operation finally came to a head and Celia Daneils was revealed as the mastermind behind the illicit activities. It has shocking both the characters on-screen and viewers at home.

Social media erupted as fans shared their disbelief, proving once again that Emmerdale knows how to deliver jaw-dropping drama.

April realised she almost killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

April almost killed Leo

After being left in charge of Leo on Thursday (October 2) April disobeyed Rhona and Marlon and left him alone. She had to go and do a drug deal for Ray.

However disaster struck as she rushed out of the house and dropped some pills. Thinking they were sweets, Leo ate them – and was soon found collapsed by Rhona.

April returned as Leo was rushed to hospital and she felt awful. Knowing she had to confess, April braced herself to reveal all.

But after she told Dylan what she was going to do and he told Ray, things got dark quickly. And it was then that the true force behind the badness was revealed

Celia slapped April (Credit: ITV)

Celia Daniels is the drug mastermind in Emmerdale

April didn’t think to question it when she bumped into Celia at the hospital, who then took her for hot chocolate and a chat before she could talk to the police.

It soon became clear why Celia cared when April confided in her about dealing drugs. Celia warned her not to tell the police as the people she was dealing with would not react well.

Then in a shocking transformation, Celia abandoned her compassion and violently slapped April. Celia called her an “ungrateful little wretch,” before adding: “You lost Ray thousands of pounds, and this is how you repay him?”

Celia then revealed that she is Ray’s boss. She threatened April, telling her they’d retaliate and come after April and her family if she told the police the truth.

With Emmerdale exploring the blurred line between truth and lies, April opted to lie to the police. She told them she’d found the pills on the floor in a park and had picked them up and pretended they were hers to look cool in front of her friends.

And the shocks didn’t stop there because soon it was revealed that Celia is Ray’s mum! Celia reduced him to a cowering wreck as she called him “a useless, pathetic, weak little man” for allowing April to humiliate him. She warned him to be tougher with April from now on.

Ray called Celia “mum” (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked at Celia twist

Emmerdale viewers couldn’t believe this latest twist. One fan wrote on X: “This reveal was just INCREDIBLE with Celia being Ray’s boss, that slap absolutely SENT ME.”

A second fan said: “I haven’t been gagged at an Emmerdale moment like that in YEARS. Celia is taking it.” While a third fan said: “Ray calling Celia ‘mum’ was such a twist.”

A fourth fan added: “CELIA IS THE WHAT OF WHOOO??!!? NO WAY.”

Celia is evil (Credit: ITV)

Jaye Griffiths reveals more on drug mastermind Celia in Emmerdale

Speaking about the twist, Jaye Griffiths, who plays Celia said: “At last the audience have seen the familial link between her and Ray and the fact she is the mastermind behind it all.

“There is lots more drama to come but I feel that the context of the whole operation is now apparent and so the audience will now be fearing how trapped these kids are as it’s very clear Celia and Ray are not beginners at this.”

