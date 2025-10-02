Emmerdale drops two shock twists on ITVX – and they’ll change everything

Emmerdale fans watching the ITVX early release have been treated to a double dose of drama, with two shocking twists sending shockwaves through the village.

The surprise developments don’t just raise the stakes for individual characters — they cleverly connect several ongoing storylines, setting the stage for explosive consequences in the weeks ahead.

Leo’s life in danger after April drops pills

As April slips further under Ray’s spell she is dealing drugs to pay off her non-existent debt. Ray is keeping her in line with emotional blackmail and Dylan is backing her too.

But when April is asked to look after Leo, she makes a huge mistake when she leaves him alone to do a deal for Ray. She drops some pills from her bag and Leo thinks they are sweets so happily munches away on them.

April gets back and sees Leo being taken away in an ambulance. With the police asking questions April tells Dylan it’s time to confess all. But will something stop her before she drops Ray in it?

Vinny in court as Gabby arrives

Determined to rid himself of Mike once and for all, Vinny heads to court tonight to get him sent down.

But detective Gabby knows something is up with her new husband and follows him there. She enters the courtroom just as Vinny is admitting he met Mike on a forum for people struggling with their sexuality.

Vinny and Gabby lock eyes, but will he be able to carry on and see justice served?

How will Kev react to Robert’s news? (Credit: ITV)

Kev leans on Robert in Emmerdale on ITVX

Happily reunited with Aaron, Robert knows he has some explaining to do to Kev.

With his husband in prison Robert thinks it might not be that bad and he could keep it hidden. But Victoria is certain he has to go through with telling Kev the truth.

As Robert sits opposite Kev in the visiting room, will he find the courage to break his heart?

Two huge surprises air in Emmerdale on ITVX

One of these storylines will air two huge surprises tonight. If you’ve already watched YouTube or ITVX like we have you will know what they are.

To keep the surprise for those who want to watch live, we’re not going to spoil anything here. But as you watch it will all make sense and several storylines will begin to fall into place.

And we can’t wait to see what happens next!