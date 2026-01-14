Ravi’s wrath revealed as he takes his revenge in explosive early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – in which Ravi exacts his revenge.

A furious Ravi attacks in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, January 14), confronting terrified Harry and Nicola Mitchell over their drugs scheme. This comes after Ravi attacked Nugget last week, lashing out in a drug-fueled rage against what he thought was his own dad, Nish Panesar.

As last night’s episode ended, Ravi kicked the Mitchells’ door in, coming after the pair with a baseball bat and a headful of violent intentions.

But what happens next?

Disaster is averted, but Ravi’s still haunted by his attack on Nugget (Credit: BBC)

Ravi goes after Harry and Nicola for revenge in EastEnders tonight

As the soap continues tonight, vengeful Ravi has Harry and Nicola cornered in the flat. While Nicola denies having anything to do with Nugget’s attack, she secretly calls George, allowing him to listen in while she describes how Ravi is threatening them both with a baseball bat.

George rushes from Harry’s Barn to their aid, finding Ravi about to attack. And, as Nicola and Harry continue to deny attacking Nugget, Ravi takes a swing. Harry intercepts, wrestling Ravi to the floor, where they smash through the glass coffee table. Ouch.

Just then, Priya arrives as Ravi is about to attack Harry – having wrestled the baseball bat back. A horrified Priya manages to stop Ravi in his tracks and they leave the Mitchells’ together, leaving both families nursing their wounds.

Harry and Nicola were horrified as they came face-to-face with a vengeful Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Ravi makes himself suffer

In the wake of his attack on Harry and Nicola, Ravi returns home with Priya. He reveals how guilty he feels about attacking Nugget and, with his conscience weighing heavy on his mind, takes terrible action once she’s left for the hospital.

All alone with his injuries, Ravi begins hurting himself – jamming a finger into his wounds to cause further agony.

How far will Ravi’s desire to punish himself take him?

