Opinion: Coronation Street killing Joel Deering off was a ‘bad move’ – here’s why

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, October 14), Joel Deering’s body was found by a group of lads at the river as police started investigating it as a murder case.

The last time viewers saw Joel was a couple of weeks ago when he was seen sobbing in his car, parking it under a bridge.

The police then started to view Joel’s disappearance as a suspected suicide case. But, now, they’re looking for a murder suspect.

Joel’s body was found (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel body found

Recently on the cobbles, Joel got drunk and then wrote a suicide note, leaving it on his car dashboard.

He then was last seen sitting in his car, sobbing whilst leaving Dee-Dee a worrying voicemail.

DS Lisa Swain and Kit then found his parked car under a bridge and started the investigation into his disappearance as his body was nowhere to be seen.

This evening, three lads spotted Joel’s body in the river as Kit broke the news to Lauren and Dee-Dee at the hospital.

Dee-Dee suspected that it was a suicide but police had their concerns. There was no water in Joel’s lungs, a post-mortem revealed. With Joel being dead before he entered the river, a whodunnit kicked off… But, here’s why Corrie shouldn’t have killed Joel off!

Joel’s dead (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel had more to give

We must remember that whilst Joel has been at the centre of storylines on the cobbles recently, he only really got his time to shine five months ago.

Back in May, viewers finally found out what happened to Lauren Bolton after her disappearance. Flashbacks revealed that Joel had been the one to take advantage of Lauren’s vulnerability and had attacked her. He then went on to get Lauren pregnant, attempting to abort her baby.

But, before this, Joel was a rather small character on the side-lines. Whilst being a villain, viewers have really taken to the character of Joel. Seeing Joel’s world continue to unravel in court scenes would’ve been interesting to see. We reckon there was more to give!

Justice for Lauren! (Credit: ITV)

Justice needed to be served

With Lauren having been through such an ordeal, and with the police having previously arrested Joel just to let him go, there were many people in Weatherfield desperate for justice.

But, now that Joel’s body has been found, justice won’t be served. Joel never did get to rot in prison and receive a deserving punishment. We would’ve loved to see the villain get put through the legal system after having spent so long being the ‘good guy’ as a solicitor. Oh, the irony!

Joel will go missing without explanation (Credit: ITV)

Calum Lill deserved a better exit

There is no denying that Calum Lill is extremely talented, making a huge mark on the soap in the short time he was on it.

He gave a convincing performance, showing multiple sides to Joel and the complex layers that made him a memorable Weatherfield villain.

And a memorable character deserved a memorable exit. And so did the actor behind Joel Deering. Yet, we think that Joel’s death storyline didn’t allow him to ‘go out with a bang’ and have the impact it should’ve done. What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

