Nigel set to leave EastEnders at Christmas, bookies’ odds reveal

Online bookies have shared their prediction that Nigel Bates will leave EastEnders this Christmas. With Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensifying, many have predicted that the soap is lining up his sad death over the festive period.

It’s an opinion backed up by online bookmakers, who have released their odds as to who might depart the world of soap – including Coronation Street and Emmerdale – this Christmas.

Bad news for Nigel, who’s dementia journey will take a drastic turn next month.

Bookies odds have predicted that Nigel will leave the soap at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Nigel set for EastEnders exit, bookies odds predict

In odds released to our sister site, EastEnders Insider, online bookies Betway have shared their odds as to who might leave the soaps this Christmas. And Nigel rose to the top of the list, with even odds to be departing Eastenders.

Axed Coronation Street’s Billy Mayhew is not far behind, with odds of 1/2. Emmerdale fan favourite Aaron Dingle boasts odds of 1/3, while Coronation Street’s Debbie Webster has odds of 1/5 to leave the soap this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Betway has listed Phil Mitchell as a potential surprise death with odds of 20/1 – although it’s unlikely.

Will fan theories regarding Nigel’s Christmas death prove to be true?

Pat and Barry will ‘return’ to visit Nigel this year (Credit: BBC)

Old faces return for Nigel’s special episode

Fears for Nigel’s exit comes as the soap ramps up its plans for a special episode following the character’s decline. As Nigel releases his Christmas film at The Vic, his dementia symptoms take hold and he begins to think he’s back in the 1990s.

As a part of this special episode, the soap will bring back Walford icons Pat and Barry Evans.

Of her return to EastEnders, actress Pam St. Clement said: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline. It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

