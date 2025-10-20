Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn share ‘intimate’ kiss as romance rumours confirmed

Rumours of a romance between Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn have been circuating a few weeks now – and they’ve seemingly been confirmed in new pictures this weekend. In photos obtained by tabloids from earlier this month, Max and Katie can be seen sharing an ‘intimate’ kiss on the streets of Worcestershire.

Katie and Max’s snog comes amid news that the pair have grown ‘close’ while touring their play. Former EastEnders star Max stars as Paul, while ex-Coronation Street actress plays Lisa in Murder At Midnight, written by Torben Betts.

In doing so, Max and Katie have reportedly grown very close indeed.

Max and Katie star in the stage play Murder At Midnight (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn share ‘intimate’ kiss in new pictures

In pictures shared by The Daily Mail and other outlets, Max and Katie can be seen sharing a kiss under the evening light. According to the tabloid, these pictures were taken earlier this month – as the pair enjoyed a night on the town after performing at Malvern Theatre, in Worcestershire.

Max and Katie reportedly enjoyed drinks at a Wetherspoon pub until 12.30am, before leaving, hand-in-hand.

A source who claims to have seen Max and Katie together told The Sun: “The couple seemed very intimate and comfortable in each other’s company. ‘They only had eyes for each other.”

EastEnders star Max recently split up from girlfriend Tori (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn timeline

A source previously told The Sun: “Max and Katie have been around each other for years. They were in the soap world for so long where everyone knows each other. They’ve got loads in common and both have found themselves single at the same time as doing the tour.”

They added: “They get on well and have been spending time together. It’s clear they’ve got chemistry. Who knows what the future holds?”

Earlier this year, Katie split from former The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Ryament. Max, meanwhile, recently split from ex Tori Allen-Martin as their romance of six months ‘fizzled out.’

The actor also recently returned to EastEnders this month, briefly reprising his role as Ben Mitchell.

