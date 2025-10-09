Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn ‘grow close’ as they’re spotted on the town together

Ben Mitchell star Max Bowden has reportedly grown close to former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn in recent weeks. The duo are currently touring their play Murder At Midnight across the UK at the moment – and are said to be enjoying each other’s company as they do so.

Max recently split from girlfriend Tori Allen-Martin, while Katie also split from her partner, The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Ryament. Katie and Ricky’s relationship reportedly hit the rocks over difficulties in their long-distance romance – with Ricky in Essex, and Katie living in Manchester.

With Max and Katie starring together in Murder At Midnight, they’ve also been sighted enjoying each other’s company on a series of nights out together.

Max and Katie are touring their play together (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Max Bowden and Katie McGlynn ‘spending time together’ as bond grows

Of Max and Katie’s burgeoning friendship, a source told The Sun: “Max and Katie have been around each other for years.

“They were in the soap world for so long where everyone knows each other. They’ve got loads in common and both have found themselves single at the same time as doing the tour.

The source added: “They get on well and have been spending time together. It’s clear they’ve got chemistry. Who knows what the future holds?”

Ben briefly returned to EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell returned to EastEnders this week

This news comes at the end of a busy week for Max. As Ben, he made a shocking return for the funeral of his father-in-law, Jonno Highway, surprising Callum at the graveyard.

Ben’s return floored Callum, not least because he’d just promised the family that he’d come clean about his own affair with Johnny Carter. Ben then returned to Walford, where he reunited with his family and friends back home. However, Ben’s happy homecoming didn’t last long.

He was shocked as Callum revealed that he’d been having an affair, and announced plans for their divorce. The next day, Phil and Kathy visited a distraught Ben in prison.

As Phil opened up about his own mental health struggles, they promised to be there for Ben in his time of need.

