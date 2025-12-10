Marlon and Rhona hit rock bottom after Ray’s savage move in Emmerdale ITVX episode

Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk thought their nightmare with Ray and Celia had reached its peak in Emmerdale – but tonight’s episode proves things can always get worse. Much worse.

After doing everything humanly possible to shield April from Ray’s manipulation, the couple finally agreed to do the one thing they’d tried to avoid: pay him off.

But Ray’s next move is so ruthless it knocks the pair completely off their feet… and leaves them with absolutely nothing.

WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers for Wednesday December 10 follow. The episode has not yet aired on ITV, but is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Marlon and Rhona cave to Ray’s demands in Emmerdale

Following their disastrous escape attempt, the couple debated finally coming clean to Cain Dingle and letting him deal with Ray and Celia the proper Dingle way. But Marlon was terrified of what Cain would do, and instead roped his cousin in under false pretences by pretending to sell his car.

Cain wasn’t convinced for a second – especially when he walked in on Ray threatening Marlon. But the chef lied through his teeth, claiming it was all about a car accident. Despite Cain clearly not buying it, Marlon stuck to the lie and sent him packing.

With the only real chance of Dingle-style back-up blown, Marlon and Rhona accepted they’d have to raise £20,000 to buy Ray off for good.

But scraping together that kind of cash proves almost impossible…

Ray steps up the manipulation

Tonight, Rhona and Marlon are in full panic mode as they scramble to assemble the extortionate sum. Marlon manages to bag some money selling his car, and a bank loan patches up a chunk more – but they’re still £3,000 short.

Rhona insists she’ll sort it, desperately trying to call in unpaid vet bills. But no one can cough up the money fast enough, and her sudden frantic attitude raises Moira’s suspicions.

Eventually, at the very last second, the couple secure the full amount. But Rhona’s strangely cagey about where that missing £3k came from – and the reason becomes painfully clear later.

Thinking the ordeal is finally over, they hand the envelope of cash to Ray. Job done. Debt settled. Freedom restored… right?

Wrong.

Ray’s next move leaves Marlon and Rhona stunned in Emmerdale

What Ray does next completely blindsides the pair. We won’t spoil the exact twist for viewers waiting for the ITV broadcast, but it’s huge. And it leaves Marlon and Rhona staring down the barrel of utter ruin.

By the end of the episode, they’re out of ideas, out of options, and almost out of hope. Unless, of course, they swallow their pride – and their fears – and finally unleash Cain Dingle.

Because if ever there was a time for the Cain cavalry… it’s now.

