Emmerdale: A history of every time Cain Dingle has cheated death

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, January 29), Cain Dingle woke up from his coma whilst lying in his hospital bed.

He’s an extremely fortunate chap, escaping death after Aaron attacked him in the garage.

This isn’t the first time Cain’s survived a near-death situation though… oh no! Here’s a history of the key moments Cain managed to escape death.

1. The Kings beat Cain up

In 2009, Carl and Jimmy King demanded their money back from Cain but he refused to co-operate.

The brothers then beat Cain up despite him not fighting back. Eli and Marlon then rushed to help Cain and save him.

Zak almost finished Cain off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: 2. Zak left Cain for dead

In 2011, Cain had another near-death experience after being knocked out by a metal object.

As a result of this attack, Cain suffered a clot on his brain and needed major surgery to save his life.

Cain initially blamed Jai Sharma for hitting him on the head but is was later revealed that Zak Dingle has actually been responsible.

3. Adam’s fire causes Cain to become trapped

In 2012, barely a year on from his attack, Cain became trapped in a fire at the garage after being confronted by Adam.

Adam set fire to the garage after being angry at Cain for destroying his family. Cain was then trapped in the flames.

However, Adam later felt guilty and came back just in time to stop Cain from dying.

4. Cameron Murray’s near strike

Killer Cameron Murray dated both Cain’s daughter – Debbie – and Cain’s sister – Chas.

The two often ended up trying to kill each other, with Cameron almost striking Cain on the head with a wrench at one point.

However, Debbie managed to convince Cameron not to go through with it – thankfully!

Emmerdale: 5. Cain Dingle’s brain aneurysm

In 2015, Cain started to get bad headaches and found out that he had a brain aneurysm as a result of his attack in 2011.

Cain didn’t want to have an operation and ended up falling into the river after feeling dizzy.

Vanessa and Kirin found Cain and helped him to safety. Cain’s aneurysm eventually then healed over time.

Cain saved Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: 6. The helicopter crash

In 2015, Cain attended Debbie and Pete’s wedding at the Village Hall. However, a helicopter soon crashed into the venue.

Cain managed to escape the crumbling building whilst also carrying Debbie out and saving her life.

Realising that his son – Kyle – was still inside, Cain ran back inside and managed to save him too just in time.

7. Nate and Cain’s showdown

In 2019, Cain rumbled Moira and Nate’s affair and had it out with Nate on a boat.

During their altercation, the boat exploded and left everyone fighting for their lives. Nate spent sometime unconscious but eventually came round, revealing himself to be Cain’s son.

Emmerdale: 8. Cain and Al’s gun fight

In 2022, Cain and Al had a huge fight in the barn after Cain found out about Chas and Al’s affair.

With Cain using a gun to scare Al, it wasn’t long before the gun went off. Fortunately, Cain didn’t die but it was revealed that Cain’s son, Kyle, has pulled the trigger and had killed Al.

Cain is on his ninth life (Credit: ITV)

9. Cain and Aaron’s fight

Most recently, last week, Cain got into a fight after he caught Aaron stealing cars and selling them.

Aaron had stolen Cain’s own car and had taken the reg plates off. Cain started to pin Aaron to the floor in the garage but Aaron ultimately won the fight and left Cain for dead.

Cain then woke up from his coma at the hospital tonight. But, has Cain used up all of his nine lives?

