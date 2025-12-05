Marlon’s desperate gamble backfires in Emmerdale ITVX preview after Celia’s deadly warning

After last night’s horrifying showdown in Emmerdale, Marlon Dingle becomes certain there’s only one option left to save his family: go to the police. But those who’ve already watched the ITVX early release know that things don’t go to plan – and Celia’s grip is stronger than ever.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing Friday December 5. It has not yet broadcast on ITV but is already available via ITVX and YouTube.

April and Rhona were horrified to see Dylan run over in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Celia unleashes her darkest act yet

Thursday’s instalment of Emmerdale saw Celia shut down Marlon’s original plan to involve the police in the most brutal way imaginable.

Under Celia’s orders, Ray made a live video call – forcing Marlon, Rhona and April to watch as he drove straight at Dylan, mowing him down. He then injected Dylan with heroin, staging the attack as a relapse-related accident.

Dylan is now in hospital and remains in a coma. Meanwhile, April was bluntly told she would continue her work for Ray as though nothing had happened.

And after Celia physically assaulted Rhona, Marlon realised he was completely trapped – yet he still vowed to find a way out for all of them.

April agrees to go to the police with Marlon in Emmerdale, but then can’t do it (Credit: ITV)

Marlon heads to the police in Emmerdale tonight

In Friday’s episode, Marlon decides that despite Celia’s threats, telling the police is the only remaining choice. Rhona is terrified, but ultimately accepts that the alternative is even worse.

Marlon persuades April to join him, and they arrive at the station. However, once inside the interview room, April is overwhelmed by flashbacks to her standalone episode – revisiting the moment she imagined Ray shooting Marlon. Panicked, she bolts. She can’t go through with it.

Trying to salvage the situation, Marlon speaks to an officer. But when he realises a report would only open an investigation rather than immediately take down Ray and Celia, he understands this route won’t protect his family.

They return home – but Celia and Ray are still out there. And when they walk back in, it becomes clear Ray already knows they went to the police… leaving Rhona in terrifying danger.

We won’t spoil what happens next for those watching tonight, but the question remains: Can Marlon find a way to protect his family from Celia and Ray? Or is there simply no escape?

With both villains confirmed to be leaving soon, their downfall is coming – and not a moment too soon.

