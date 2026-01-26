Laurel’s reckless move has put her and Arthur in danger, Emmerdale fans predict

Emmerdale fans are increasingly worried for Laurel and Arthur, after one decision that could come back to haunt them in a very big way.

The past few weeks have been tough for Laurel and Arthur, as the truth about Ray’s shady dealings finally came to light. While flashback week ultimately confirmed Bear as Ray’s killer, it also exposed just how much Laurel and Arthur had been hiding themselves – and the fallout is far from over.

Their relationship is already under strain, and viewers are now convinced that Laurel’s attempt to protect her son may have put them both in serious danger.

They were shocked to find drugs (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Arthur’s secrets begin to unravel

It was revealed last week that Arthur followed Ray after seeing Laurel let him walk free. In a moment of anger and fear, Arthur confronted Ray and even tried to hit him with a rock – though he couldn’t bring himself to do it.

Instead, Arthur stole Ray’s distinctive red rucksack, believing it only contained money. His plan was to stop Ray from fleeing the country, thinking that was the end of it.

But when Laurel discovered what Arthur had done, the truth turned out to be far worse. Inside the bag wasn’t just cash – it also contained drugs.

Desperate to protect Arthur at all costs, Laurel made a snap decision. She poured the drugs down the sink, destroying the evidence and believing she had solved the problem. But many viewers think that choice could prove to be disastrously wrong.

Ray may have been working with other drug gangs (Credit: ITV)

Are Laurel and Arthur now in danger in Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode on ITVX, Laurel finally opens up to Nicola, confiding in her best friend about everything that happened. While the conversation seems supportive, fans couldn’t help but notice one key moment.

Nicola asks Laurel what she did with the drugs, and Laurel explains that she got rid of them. It’s only a brief exchange, but viewers suspect the emphasis on the drugs isn’t accidental – and could be setting up a much darker storyline.

Fans have since taken to social media and Reddit to share their theories, with many convinced Ray was acting as part of something much bigger. The belief is that those drugs were meant for someone else – someone powerful – and they won’t simply forget about them.

One fan wrote: “I always assumed Celia and Ray were cogs in a bigger crime network. The police lady, DS Carter, told Marlon they were on it and for him to be patient. Because of this, I assume someone will be looking for the drugs that Laurel flushed down the sink.”

Another added: “There is definitely more to come with the whole Laurel flushing those drugs away.”

“I think someone is going to come looking for those drugs and then Laurel and Arthur will be in big trouble,” a third warned.

In true Emmerdale fashion, fans are bracing themselves for the consequences – and it looks like Laurel’s attempt to protect her family may end up putting them directly in harm’s way.

