Joe Tate’s latest move sparks fears for Robert Sugden in Emmerdale as Moira forced to save the day

Emmerdale viewers are growing increasingly concerned for Robert Sugden after emotional scenes showed just how much he is struggling. While Moira is finally free and the immediate crisis is over, it is clear Robert is far from okay.

In fact, fans are now convinced his recent behaviour could be pointing to something much deeper.

Robert and Aaron rescued Moira this week (Credit: ITV)

Robert struggling under pressure in Emmerdale

After being blackmailed by Joe Tate into planting evidence, Robert has been battling overwhelming guilt over Moira’s imprisonment.

Last week saw him finally crack, confessing everything to Aaron and insisting he was ready to go to the police. But when new evidence was uncovered in a storage unit, the case against Moira collapsed, removing the immediate need for him to hand himself in.

Despite that, Robert has not found any relief. When Cain thanked him for helping save Moira, he was visibly uncomfortable, clearly unable to accept the praise.

Moira has been released at last (Credit: ITV)

Moira returns – but tensions remain

Thursday April 16’s episode saw Moira finally released and reunited with Cain. However, adjusting to life outside prison proves difficult, especially as she comes to terms with everything she has lost.

After visiting the remains of Holly’s tree, Moira headed back to the farm where she ran into Robert. He was clearly uneasy as she thanked him, adding to the pressure he is already feeling.

The moment was cut short when Joe arrived just as a fire broke out in the barn. While Moira jumped into action, Robert hesitated, visibly unsure of himself before eventually helping to put the flames out.

Joe then suggested Moira could be being targeted because of the trafficking accusations, leaving her shaken, while Robert knew exactly who is really behind it.

Robert is clearly in pain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers spot worrying signs over Robert

Robert’s reaction during the fire has sparked alarm among fans, with many pointing out how he appeared to freeze in the moment.

“I saw Robert freeze in that barn fire…I SAW IT!” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Robert’s traumatised just standing there doing nothing.”

Others were quick to link the moment back to his past, recalling the barn fire that killed his stepmother, Sarah Sugden.

“Barn fire…started by Joe, that’s really going to help Robert’s traumas isn’t it?” one fan commented.

There is also growing speculation that the show could be building towards a deeper storyline around Robert’s mental health, with viewers noting how on edge he has seemed in recent episodes.

“I truly hope this is leading to a proper mental health storyline for Robert,” one fan said, while another added that the character looks close to breaking point.

With pressure mounting and old wounds resurfacing, it is clear Robert is struggling to cope. The question now is how far things will go, and whether he will get the help he needs before it is too late.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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