As Jenny Platt returns to Coronation Street as Violet Wilson inside her life post-Corrie, including daughter with husband Rupert Hill

Jenny Platt is back in Coronation Street as Violet Wilson – mum of troubled teenager Dylan.

It’s more than a decade since Jenny last appeared in the show. She left Coronation Street in 2008 and made a guest appearance in a few episodes at Easter in 2011.

So what has she been doing in her time away from the cobbles? What’s her story?

Before Corrie

Jenny was already an experienced actress when she won the part of Violet Wilson. Her first television role was a little girl in a WW2 film called The Raggedy Rawney when she was just nine years old.

After that, Jenny went on to parts in The Bill, Where the Heart Is and Foyle’s War.

Jenny Platt in Coronation Street

Jenny took the role of Violet Wilson in Coronation Street back in 2004. When she found out that she’d got the part, Jenny was pulling pints for real – she was working in a pub, between acting jobs!

Violet was a straight-talking barmaid, who was a former pupil of Weatherfield High and an old friend of Sean Tully.

In Violet’s time on Coronation Street she had a romance with Jason Grimshaw and manipulative Charlie Stubbs. She also fell in love with Jamie Baldwin, though the pair broke up when she discovered he was having an affair with his stepmum Frankie – just as Vi discovered she was pregnant.

Violet suffered an ectopic pregnancy and was told her fertility was affected. So she and Sean decided to have a baby together. But their friendship was tested during the pregnancy. By the time Dylan was born, Violet and Jamie had reunited and they ran off to London together.

In 2011, Sean tracked them down and he’s been in Dylan’s life ever since.

Life after Weatherfield for Jenny

Jenny waved goodbye to Weatherfield in 2008, and spent a while treading the boards. She appeared in The Merchant of Venice and Twelfth Night among others, as well as in Wit alongside fellow Corrie star Julie Hesmondhalgh (AKA Hayley Cropper).

Off-screen romance

Jenny married fellow actor Oliver Ford in 2005, but they broke up after just nine months.

Now she is married to Rupert Hill, who played her on-screen boyfriend Jamie Baldwin in Coronation Street. They live together in Manchester.

The couple have one daughter, Matilda, who is almost 14.

Moving on

Since 2012, Jenny’s been busy appearing on our screens in a variety of different roles. She’s been in Scott & Bailey, Casualty, The Long Call and played Jeanne in Versailles.

She’s recently also played Emma Williams in The Bay, and Rose Massey in Waterloo Road.

