Coronation Street: Antony Cotton reveals huge return for Jenny Platt’s Violet Wilson

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has revealed that Violet Wilson is set to make a Corrie comeback after more than 15 years away from the soap.

This comes at a time when Dylan and his mate Mason are bullying Weatherfield teen Liam Connor.

Now, Dylan’s mum Violet is set to turn up on the Street as she gets herself involved with Dylan’s situation.

They’ve made Liam’s life Hell (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dylan and Mason are bullying Liam

Currently on the ITV soap, Dylan and Mason are bullying Liam Connor both online and in person.

Mason has threatened Liam with a knife, has instigated fights, has filmed his humiliation and has started cyber bullying him online.

Dylan, who once used to be friends with Liam, has teamed up with Mason to make Liam’s life a misery.

Sadly, next week, things take an upsetting turn as Liam researches ways to end his own life.

Gary and Maria then rush to the flat after alarm bells ring, racing to get to Liam before he can hurt himself.

Violet’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Antony Cotton announces comeback for Violet Wilson

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Antony Cotton has revealed that Dylan’s mum Violet will soon appear back on screen after almost sixteen years away from the soap.

The original actress Jenny Platt is reprising her role, initially coming back for a short stint. However, this may turn into a longer one later on.

On Violet’s return, Antony explained: “She’s probably in a dozen episodes and then who knows…”

Whilst ‘she’s not coming back permanently,’ Violet’s arrival is bound to cause quite some conflict as Dylan’s parents work out what is best for their son.

Violet will be back on screens on Wednesday 20th March 2024 as she gets involved in Dylan’s drama.

Violet left the cobbles in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Violet Wilson in Coronation Street?

Violet is Dylan Wilson’s mum. She’s often mentioned in the soap but hasn’t actually been seen on screen since 2008.

Whilst on the Street, Violet really wanted a child and arranged a plan to have a baby with Sean. However, he was supposed to have no contact with the child.

This turned up not being the case though as Sean became attached to his son. Violet left the Street in a bid to get away from Sean in 2008.

She did however make a one-off appearance in 2011, with these being the last time she was seen on screen.

Dylan eventually ended up moving back to Weatherfield in 2020 and is now living with Sean. But, will Violet’s return change this?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

