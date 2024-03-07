Coronation Street: Dylan should go to prison for knife possession, fans complain

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 6), Dylan went to the precinct to meet Mason with the knife in his bag.

However, the police soon turned up, found the knife, and arrested Dylan for the possession of it.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their wishes for Dylan’s future.

A knife was found in Dylan’s bag (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dylan was arrested for knife possession

Yesterday, Gary and Maria headed to the police station with Liam to report Mason and Dylan for having possession of a knife.

Soon enough, Craig and his fellow officers turned up at Eileen’s in a bid to search for the reported knife.

With the police failing to find the knife, Dylan was ordered to meet up with Mason with the knife in his bag.

However, he soon realised he’d been stitched up as the police searched his bag and arrested him once they’d found the knife.

At the police station, Dylan did his best to explain that Mason had pressured him into hiding the knife.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go his way though with Dee-Dee later turning up at his house and revealing that the police were pressing charges against him.

Fans want Dylan to be punished (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fail to support Dylan following arrest

With Dylan being shocked that charges were being pressed against him, fans of the soap have shared their wishes for the character.

Fans of Corrie are hoping that Dylan goes to prison for keeping the zombie knife, receiving the punishment that he deserves.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

One fan commented: “Good, no sympathy for Dylan. All bullies should be expelled and prosecuted, I’d even go as far to also punish their parents or guardians as minors.”

Good, no sympathy for Dylan #Corrie all bullies should be expelled and prosecuted, I'd even go to also punish their parents or guardians as minors — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) March 6, 2024

Dylan is still an accomplice there is no such thing as forcing. Dylan needs years #Corrie — 12 (@Xh766p) March 6, 2024

Well Dylan has to pay the price #Corrie pic.twitter.com/ptP0G8ejgu — ⫷ N° 8 ⫸ (@liadaksy) March 6, 2024

A second Coronation Street viewer added: “Dylan is still an accomplice. There is no such thing as forcing. Dylan needs years.”

A third Corrie fan agreed and shared: “Well Dylan has to pay the price.”

Dylan’s been charged (Credit: ITV)

Will Dylan go to prison?

Dee-Dee confirmed last night that charges are being pressed for the knife possession.

Next week, Dylan cuts all ties with Mason after charges are pressed against him too. But, will both of Liam’s bullies go down for their crimes?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Dylan get punished for the knife possession? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!