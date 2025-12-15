Jasmine’s true identity revealed as she’s questioned by the police in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is jam-packed full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – as the truth about Jasmine Fisher’s identity is revealed.

The truth about mysterious Jasmine becomes clear in tonight’s EastEnders, as the police question her over her connection to the Ford crime family. With Jasmine now back on Albert Square, questions fly as to who she is and what she wants.

And, as Ian gets the police involved, she’s forced to reveal who exactly she is… and what she wants from her time in Walford.

Jasmine’s back! (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine Fisher’s identity revealed in EastEnders today

As EastEnders returns to air today (Monday, December 15), Oscar tries to support Jasmine. However, they’re caught out by Penny, who informs the family that Jasmine is back in town.

Returning home, Oscar is ambushed by Ian, who tells him that he’s called the police. As a terrified Cindy flees, Oscar runs to Jasmine’s side, just as the police arrive and take her down the station to be questioned.

While Oscar argues with uncle Jack outside, Jasmine sits down with detectives – who ask her if she’s working for the Ford crime family. This, Jasmine denies.

She then reveals that she’s arrived in Walford in search of her biological mother. And who is Jasmine’s birth mum? None other than Zoe Slater!

A worried Kat approached Anthony to help with struggling Jean (Credit: BBC)

Anthony’s baby bombshell

Elsewhere in the episode, a guilty Kat enlisted Anthony’s help in finding Zoe’s son. He arrived at the hospital, where he tapped an old colleague for information.

He was shocked to learn that Zoe had lied about the twins’ date of birth – meaning that he could be their father after all. In a second stunning revelation, he also discovered that doctors had managed to resuscitate Zoe’s daughter.

This lends credence to Jasmine’s claims that she’s Zoe’s daughter. Mystery solved then – but why hasn’t Jasmine approached Zoe yet?

Or could she still be lying about her identity?

