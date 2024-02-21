Is Denise leaving EastEnders? Everything we know about what happens next

Denise in EastEnders is having a dreadful time of it at the moment. She’s struggling with her guilt over Keanu’s death and her fragile mental health is shattering.

And in her time of need, who has she turned to? Her serial-killer ex-husband, Lucas Johnson!

Denise has been visiting Lucas (Credit: BBC)

Denise is having hallucinations

Poor Denise has been falling apart recently, seeing hallucinations of Keanu and being so crippled with guilt that she can’t function.

And now Johnny Carter‘s come home to Walford and poor D is convinced he’s the devil.

Even though she didn’t actually kill Keanu, just helped to cover it up, it’s all looking bleak for the muddled mum.

Last night D told Lucas she had buried someone. In tonight’s gripping episode, Denise continued to unburden herself, believing he was the answer to her problems. She told him he could absolve her and that Johnny Carter was working for the devil.

She soon realised Lucas wasn’t the answer and fled from the prison visiting room. Denise then returned home in a complete state. Lucas was left desperately worried about her mental state.

At the house, Ricky and Amy were terrified as their stepmum ranted about wanting to leave. Brave Amy took the car keys and eventually persuaded Denise to take her too.

But after a near miss in the car, Denise left Amy behind and wandered along the dark road, alone.

Meanwhile, Ricky was trying to get hold of Jack, but he was with Stacey. It was Lucas who got Jack to answer the phone and explained how worried he was about his ex-wife. Jack took his concerns seriously, especially when Ricky and Chelsea and Raymond turned up and alerted him to what was happening.

In tomorrow’s episode, word reaches the residents of Walford about Denise’s disappearance, and Jack heads off into the night to find his daughter and his unstable wife.

But can anyone help Denise?

Denise can’t cope (Credit: BBC)

Is Denise leaving EastEnders?

Her alter ego may be having a hard time right now, but Diane Parish – who plays Denise – isn’t leaving the show. In fact, last year when we were yet to find out the identity of the Christmas killer, Di joked that she was worried it could be her and Denise would end up in jail.

“I might have to make plans because I might be going down,” she teased at the time.

Of course, prison is still a possibility for all the members of The Six, but for now it’s Denise’s mental health that’s giving everyone something to worry about.

What sort of state will D be in when – or if – Jack finds her? And will her fragile mental health cause her to say something she regrets?

