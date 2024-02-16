EastEnders: Linda and Johnny to frame Dean for Keanu murder, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Linda and Johnny Carter will frame Dean Wicks for Keanu’s murder.

Last night’s episode of the soap (Thursday, February 15), saw Linda confess to son Johnny that she and ‘The Six’ killed Keanu. At the same time, Johnny has been continuing to escalate his vendetta against his mum’s rapist, Dean.

With Johnny now determined to protect his mum and get rid of Dean, will they use this new information to frame Dean for Keanu’s murder?

Johnny would do anything to help his ailing mum (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Dean will go down for Keanu’s murder

Writing on X as the episode aired last night (Thursday, February 15) a number of fans shared their predictions as to how the story might play out.

And many think that Dean could now be in the firing line for murdering Keanu.

“I think my theory about Dean getting framed for Keanu’s murder may come true now, it makes sense. He was in The Vic moments before it happened. Johnny wants him to go to jail. Linda would get justice if her rapist went down for the murder she committed,” wrote one eagle-eyed fan.

I think my theory about Dean getting framed for Keanu’s murder may come true now, it makes sense.

• He was in The Vic moments before it happened

•Johnny wants him to go to jail

• Linda would get justice if her r@pist went down for the murder she comitted. #EastEnders — linda carter stan (@reploverlore) February 15, 2024

“Another great twist and turn in ‘The Six’ story. I’m thinking Johnny will frame Dean somehow,” said another.

“Will Johnny want to frame Dean now with Ben’s help?” asked a third.

Johnny is keen to be rid of Dean (Credit: BBC)

Johnny and Linda’s revenge plot to backfire – leading to Ben’s exit?

However, another fan wondered whether Johnny and Linda’s hypothetical plot could backfire – landing someone else in trouble.

“Surely Johnny will use this to frame Dean? But the twist will be that it will backfire on Ben who owns the Arches now, and that’s how he leaves?” another fan suggested.

This comes as Ben helped Johnny to steal Dean’s phone, deleting the audio of Linda’s ‘admission’ that she’d lied about the rape. With news that Ben’s exit from Walford is also on the cards, could this fan theory prove to be true?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

