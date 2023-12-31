EastEnders star Max Bowden ‘axed’ and will film final scenes next spring

EastEnders actor Max Bowden has reportedly been axed from the BBC One soap after his contract was not renewed at a recent meeting.

The 29-year-old actor has been playing Ben Mitchell to critical acclaim for four years now.

However, he will now be leaving the EastEnders next spring.

Max Bowden will leave EastEnders next year

According to The Sun, Max’s character will leave Walford and is unlikely to be killed off.

Tom Bowden’s contract will not be renewed next year (Credit: Lorraine)

The tabloid claims that the actor met up with bosses who decided not to renew his contract when it ends in March – and that execs had expressed concern over his private life hitting headlines.

“There has been a lot of noise around him for a bit too long and that can take away from the drama on the show,” the source said.

“He went in for a meeting as his contract was up for renewal next year. No one knew how it was going to go and following discussions, it was decided that he would leave. Bosses have yet to plan his exit storyline but Ben is not a character that they would kill off as we’ve already seen in all the previous recasts.”

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson said: “We wish him all the best for the future.”

Max Bowden romance with Shona McGarty

In May 2022, Max hit headlines when he started to date 32-year-old Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean in the soap.

At the time, Max’s ex partner Roisin Buckle, 38, was pregnant and she claimed she thought they were just on a break.

But the co-stars’ whirlwind romance ended six months later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Bowden (@bowden5)

During his time on the soap Max has been involved in some of the show’s biggest storylines. While he was involved in Danielle Harold’s heartbreaking brain tumour Lola storyline, Ben’s character struggled to cope with her death and developed an eating disorder bulimia. “Max has tackled some serious storylines in the last year, especially when his character stopped eating before breaking down and admitting that he had a problem,” a source told The Mirror.

Over the festive period, Max was unscathed after being involved in three car collision.

Read more: EastEnders star Max Bowden breaks silence amidst calls for him to be axed

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.