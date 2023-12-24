EastEnders star Max Bowden unscathed after being involved in three car collision

EastEnders star Max Bowden had a lucky escape after “smashing” his car during a collision with two other cars on Friday (December 22).

The 28-year-old was reportedly left “shaken” by the incident, which took place in Sunbury-on-Thames.

Max was in an accident (Credit: EastEnders / YouTube)

EastEnders star Max Bowden involved in three-car collision

Max – who is best known for playing Ben Mitchell on the iconic BBC soap – emerged from the scene uninjured on Friday.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the soap star’s Mercedes’ bumper was completely destroyed following the accident.

It’s believed that his car is now a right off. An onlooker spoke to the publication about the incident.

“It was all very fast. We just saw this car was absolutely demolished and then my girlfriend said, ‘Is that Ben Mitchell?’” they said.

“He looked pretty stunned by the whole thing,” they then continued. “He must have been pretty badly shaken up,” they then added.

Max seemed “stunned”, an onlooker has said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Max Bowden unscathed following car accident

In a statement, a Surrey Police spokesperson spoke about the accident.

“We were called to a collision involving three vehicles in Sunbury-on-Thames on Friday,” they said.

“The collision occurred around 1.10pm just off the Sunbury Cross roundabout and involved a red Mazda, a black Mercedes and a grey Kia,” they continued.

“There were no injuries or arrests resulting from the incident.”

ED! has contacted Max’s reps for comment.

Shona and Max split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shona McGarty breaks silence on Max split

Last year, Max and Shona McGarty called it quits on their relationship. Their romance first came to light in May of last year.

They dated for six months before they split after Max’s ex, Roisin Buckle, gave birth to their first child, a little boy.

Back in June, while at the British Soap Awards, Shona revealed that she and Max are on good terms following their split.

“It’s lovely to be here tonight because Max’s mum’s here and I haven’t seen her for ages, I adore her. So it’s lovely to catch up with her,” she told The Mirror at the time.

“We’re actually better than ever. It’s a friendship, we’re in such a good place. You take a risk, and you do something and it doesn’t work out, but that’s life, you’ve got to take that risk,” she then continued.

Read more: EastEnders star Max Bowden breaks silence amidst calls for him to be axed

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.