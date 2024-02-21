EastEnders: Lucas Johnson needs to return permanently, fans beg

EastEnders fans are all for the return of Lucas Johnson permanently after he came back for prison scenes again last night.

Denise, spiralling into a complete mental breakdown, visited her ex, hoping he could absolve her of her sins. But was it really a good idea to confess she buried someone to him?

Those watching at home were really pleased to see Lucas on screen again. They have made it clear a full-time EastEnders comeback is what they want. But is it on the cards?

Lucas has made another return to the soap (Credit: BBC)

Lucas Johnson returns to EastEnders again

Denise first visited her murdering ex-husband Lucas in prison a few weeks ago. But she didn’t tell him what was really troubling her.

As she falls deeper into her psychosis following what happened with Keanu at Christmas, Dee now believes Johnny Carter is out to get her.

She went to see Lucas to get his help in ridding herself of the devil and last night (Tuesday February 21) told him: “I buried him, I put him in the ground.”

Their conversation continues tonight with Lucas very worried about Denise’s behaviour and the things she is saying. She flees the prison again, leaving Lucas with a big dilemma.

He eventually calls Jack and shares his fears for Denise’s mental health. Meanwhile, Denise has driven off – with Amy in tow – towards a wooded area in the middle of the night.

When she stops the car and rushes off into the night, Amy is distraught. Can Jack find them in time? And will Lucas prove to be Denise’s downfall in the end?

Viewers are thrilled by the comeback (Credit: BBC)

Fans love Lucas’ return

EastEnders viewers are pleased to see Lucas back on screens again. They have all sorts of theories that he’s back to use Denise to get out of prison, but one thing is sure: they want a way for him to come back to the Square for good.

“Hope they bring back Lucas full time!” said one.

Another questioned: “When are they releasing Pastor Lucas back to the Square?”

“Great to have Lucas back though to be honest,” shared one more. A further commenter added: “To be honest, if it meant seeing more of Don Gilet’s face, Lucas can ruin the lives of everyone on the Square, one by one, for all I care.”

Others were just pleased to have him back on their screens for any amount of time!

“I’m sorry but Lucas is SOOOOOOO sexy. Whew,” gasped one.

Someone else shared the same opinion: “Lucas is looking goodddd.”

“Fine [bleep] Don Gilet as Lucas on my screen again,” added one more.

“Oh Mr Sexy is back! God Lucas is a fine looking man,” wrote a fourth.

Is another return on the cards for Lucas? (Credit: BBC)

Is Lucas back in EastEnders for good?

EastEnders has not confirmed how long Lucas will be on screen for this time. He has made several returns in the past – including one prison escape.

Lucas is currently behind bars for drug smuggling – after taking the blame to protect daughter Chelsea. Fans are sure they have worked out how he can return permanently though.

“I still think Lucas is trying to get information from Denise he can use to his advantage,” said one.

Another agreed: “So obviously Lucas wants out of jail by stitching psychotic Denise up.”

“He’ll use the info to get an early release whilst stitching Denise up at the same time,” added one more.

Could a full-time comeback be on the cards? Is Lucas really still evil despite his protestations he’s a man of God and has repented? Would he really set Denise up?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.