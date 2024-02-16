EastEnders spoilers: Denise disappears as hallucinations worsen and she visits Lucas again

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week can reveal that Denise disappears as she begins to see visions of murdered Keanu. Turning to Lucas for advice, her mental health continues to worsen.

With Stacey and the kids growing worried for her well-being, Denise decides to take drastic action. But can she be found before she does something terrible… and takes Amy along with her?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Denise’s mind continues to unravel

Stacey grows worried for Denise’s state of mind (Credit: BBC)

As the week begins, Denise‘s mental state continues to unravel. She starts having hallucinations of Keanu, which she believes are real. Stacey pays a visit, but Denise tries to brush off the worries of Stacey and the kids.

But when Denise talks about what she’s seeing and hearing, Stacey realises that Denise is experiencing psychosis. She tries to convince Denise to seek the help of a professional.

Later, Ricky becomes convinced that Denise is having a breakdown when he overhears the strange things she’s saying. However, Amy insists she just needs to sleep.

Denise grows increasingly irrational (Credit: BBC)

After Denise rushes out to hide in a bush, Stacey gets her back inside, where Yolande and Pastor Clayton arrive to give counsel. As Stacey insists that Denise needs to see a psychiatrist, Denise pays a visit to the only person she believes can help her – Lucas.

However, he too is very worried by Denise’s behaviour and the things she is saying. Will seeing Lucas only worsen Denise’s increasingly unhinged state?

Troubled Denise disappears after visiting Lucas

Denise terrifies the kids with her behaviour (Credit: BBC)

When she arrives home in an agitated state, Denise frightens the life out of Amy and Ricky.

She tells them that she needs to get far away, for their safety. She grabs the car keys and prepares to flee.

However, Amy convinces Denise to let her go as well, and they drive off together.

But what does she have planned – and is Amy safe in her company?

Jack is horrified as Denise disappears with Amy

Stacey prepares to break up with Jack (Credit: BBC)

Stacey tells Suki that she’s been seeing Jack. Thinking of the group and their secret, Suki insists that Jack must stay with his wife – and end the affair for all their sakes.

Later, Stacey tells Jack their affair is over, but the conversation is interrupted when Lucas calls to share his fears about Denise.

Out in the woods, Denise and Amy drive at high speed, terrifying Amy. Denise abruptly stops the car and rushes off into the night – leaving Amy distraught.

Can Denise be found before it’s too late?

