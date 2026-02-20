Huge soap overhaul revealed by boss Iain MacLeod sparks Emmerdale backlash

Big changes are coming to Emmerdale and Coronation Street, according to the man in charge. But while Iain MacLeod says the soaps need to evolve, many viewers are already asking the same question: why fix what is not broken?

In a recent appearance on This is Media City, ITV’s creative director of continuing drama, Iain MacLeod, opened up about plans to modernise both shows. From new cameras to potential format tweaks, the future could look very different on screen.

Not everyone is thrilled.

Iain MacLeod outlines new vision for ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Following the much talked about Corriedale crossover at the start of the year and the move to the so called soap power hour, Iain said he is keen to build on that momentum.

His concern? That viewers who are now watching glossy global hits like Squid Game on Netflix might find Corrie and Emmerdale looking dated by comparison.

“If your mum’s now watching Squid Game on Netflix, you don’t want those viewers to then turn on Coronation Street or turn on Emmerdale, and it looks like a completely different century or genre even,” he explained.

Part of the plan is a visual upgrade. Iain revealed that production kit is being updated, including cameras and post production infrastructure. He also hinted at a possible shift beyond HD in terms of resolution, aiming for a more cinematic feel similar to what viewers saw during Corriedale.

But that is not all.

Iain confirmed the team is also exploring more “micro dramas” and “vertical dramas” designed to engage younger audiences and potentially funnel them towards the main shows.

“We’re exploring all kinds of options with that,” he said, adding: “The other one is, can we boil our 23 minute episodes down into a micro drama?”

Ultimately, he insists the goal is to modernise the soaps while keeping them strong. “We’re trying to remain all things to all people, trying to modernize, make it look and feel better, tell our stories in a modern way, and ultimately keep the shows where they are.”

Fans say focus on storylines, not gimmicks

If the aim was to get people talking, it has certainly worked. The reaction from viewers has been swift and, in many cases, critical.

“Tampering with the format, then. The viewers HATE it. Do they EVER read their feedback? Stone deaf and useless,” wrote one frustrated fan on social media.

Another added: “Soaps don’t need to be bigger and better. Look where they started, that’s what brought success. Bring back the good old classic days, that’s what we need. Not to make things fancy and cinematic.”

A third said: “Instead of Iain McLeod fannying around with the soaps, bringing in new toys, just go back to your roots.”

The idea of shortening or boiling down the traditional 23 minute episodes proved especially controversial.

“Do not boil down the 23 min episodes. That is a terrible idea,” one viewer insisted.

Another argued: “The boiled-down, self-contained episodes are exactly what has my family going ‘I guess I’ll just let a few pile up’ or, for some, ‘guess I’ll skip that episode’. Defeats the purpose of this day-by-day structure that is unique to soap.”

And perhaps the strongest warning of all came from a fan who said: “That’ll kill Emmerdale. The whole concept of a soap is that it’s an ensemble.”

For many loyal viewers, it really is that simple. They are not asking for cinematic upgrades or experimental formats. They just want compelling characters, gripping storylines and a reason to tune in night after night.

Whether these bold plans will future proof the soaps or risk alienating their core audience remains to be seen.

