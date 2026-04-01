Heartbreak for Nicola in EastEnders after she goes into premature labour and her baby fights for her life

Nicola Mitchell’s world begins to unravel in EastEnders as what started as a tense showdown over Penny’s baby took a shocking turn. After pushing for answers, Nicola was suddenly hit with severe labour pains, and things are only set to get worse as she’s forced into a premature birth.

It is a dramatic twist that leaves her fighting on more than one front.

Nicola threatened to out Penny (Credit: BBC)

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EastEnders tonight – DNA test fight

After realising Harry could be the father of Penny’s baby, Nicola wasted no time piling on the pressure for a DNA test. Penny tried to push back, but Nicola made it clear she would tell Vinny everything if Penny refused.

Caught between protecting her relationship with Vinny and standing her ground, Penny was left torn. Lauren urged her to go ahead with the test. But Penny feared it would confirm Harry is the father, leaving her with nowhere to turn.

In the end, Penny refused and hit back, pointing out that exposing the truth could destroy Harry’s fragile happiness with Gina.

But their heated exchange was suddenly interrupted when Nicola was struck with intense stomach pains. Penny called Harry, who arrived to take his mum to hospital. However, after already making one visit earlier in the week, Nicola played it down and insisted she just needed to go home and rest.

Once back home, though, the pain became unbearable. Her panic and heavy breathing made it clear something was seriously wrong. Nicola is soon thrown into early labour.

Nicola went into early labour (Credit: BBC)

Heartbreak for Nicola and her baby in Thursday’s EastEnders

Thursday April 2 brings even more heartbreak. While George is busy at the opening party of Knight Fusion, Harry grows concerned when Nicola fails to appear. When he returns home, he finds her collapsed on the floor in agony.

She is rushed to hospital, terrified she is about to give birth far too soon. Doctors quickly realise the situation is serious. Nicola is taken in for an emergency caesarean.

She gives birth to a baby girl, but the ordeal does not end there. Due to flu symptoms and bleeding, Nicola is prevented from seeing her newborn. Doctors insist she must be kept isolated. Devastated, she is left unable to hold her daughter.

Meanwhile, George is able to visit the baby and shares an emotional moment at her incubator in the NICU, overwhelmed as he sits by his tiny daughter’s side.

As Nicola faces an anxious wait, the big question now is whether her baby will pull through and how long it will be before she finally gets to hold her.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week including Nicola’s baby heartbreak

EastEnders airs on BBC One Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm