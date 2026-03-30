EastEnders follow-up: Penny’s devastating baby lie could destroy everything as Nicola goes on the warpath

It looked as if EastEnders couple Penny and Vinny were headed for their happy ever after with a new business and baby on the way. But now the pair’s future is under threat following the revelation that Penny could be pregnant with Harry Mitchell’s kid.

Penny’s in turmoil not knowing what to do. And her nightmare is about to get a whole lot worse tomorrow when Nicola rumbles her lie.

Enraged by the deception, Nicola orders Penny to do a DNA test or else she’ll tell Vinny and Harry everything.

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Penny’s baby dream is under threat (Credit: BBC)

Penny’s pregnancy storyline has taken a shock turn

Today’s EastEnders started off with Vinny preparing breakfast for Penny ahead of their first baby scan. Vinny made plans to meet with a potential investor for Penny’s Place, but promised his girlfriend he’d make it back in time for their appointment.

Priya could see through Vinny’s claims about this “well-connected and seriously minted” backer and realised he wanted money from the chicken shops. Warning Vinny it was a bent deal, Priya suggested he used above board means to provide for his family.

Over at Walford General, Penny was forced to go into her ultrasound alone when Vinny failed to show. It was a magic moment for the mum-to-be seeing her baby on the screen for the first time. But when the sonographer suggested she was further along than 14 weeks, Penny’s face dropped. Moments later an eager Vinny rushed into the room as Penny remained quiet.

Penny struggled to hide her guilt in front of her family (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Penny dropped a baby bombshell on Lauren and Oscar

Excitement filled the air in The Vic as the Brannings and Panesars shared around Penny’s scan picture. But she couldn’t share their enthusiasm. Later, Penny’s guilt increased as oblivious Vinny pledged to secure their future by honest means.

Unable to carry the burden of her secret alone, Penny confided in cousins Lauren and Oscar that her baby was most likely conceived before New Year’s Eve. And this could only mean one thing – Harry is the dad, not Vinny. It turns out the exes slept together before Harry entered rehab at the end of last year.

Penny is praying the sonographer got the scan reading wrong, but knows this probably isn’t the case.

Nicola threatens to out Penny (Credit: BBC)

Nicola backs Penny into a corner

Penny’s hell continues tomorrow when Nicola starts to suspect she’s hiding something.

It all starts to unravel after Nicola comes to Penny’s rescue after she clashes with Suki. Nicola can sense something is troubling Penny, but it’s only when Harry admits they recently slept together she works out what it is.

Nicola goes straight to find Penny and issues her an ultimatum. Either she does a DNA test to prove the identity of her baby daddy otherwise she’ll be outing her secret to Vinny and Harry.

Will Penny agree to do the test or is Nicola going to blow her world apart?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns