EastEnders follow-up: baby heartache hits Penny next week as drama with Suki takes a turn

Suki has never hidden how she really feels about Penny and Vinny’s romance in EastEnders, and this week, things reached a whole new level.

The matriarch was already less than impressed with their relationship, but discovering they are expecting a baby together has pushed her over the edge.

And if you thought the tension was bad now, just wait as next week brings even more chaos, with Suki setting her sights on ruining everything for mum-to-be Penny.

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Penny proved she isn’t to be messed with in this week’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Penny showed Suki she isn’t scared of her

Even though they haven’t got Suki’s seal of approval, Penny and Vinny couldn’t be any more loved up.

Determined to make the most of their surprise baby news, the pair are planning a future together, and fans couldn’t be happier for them.

Someone who isn’t happy, however, is Suki. And when she heard from Jack that she was going to be a grandparent earlier this week, she saw red.

Today’s EastEnders saw Penny confront Suki in The Vic, proving once again that she isn’t a woman to be messed with.

Suki didn’t take kindly to being confronted. Especially as it seemed that she might have finally met her match in Penny. When mum-to-be Penny asked her if she had been avoiding her all week, Suki commented on the fact that they move in ‘different circles’ and tried to get out of the conversation.

But Penny wasn’t having any of it. She told Suki that she and Vinny would be having this baby – with or without her blessing.

While Penny certainly isn’t afraid to stand up to Suki, next week sees more baby drama when Suki tries to sabotage everything for Penny and Vinny.

Suki does her best to sabotage Penny and Vinny’s baby happiness (Credit: BBC)

More drama in EastEnders as Suki causes baby heartache for Penny

Next week, Eve attempts to diffuse the drama between Penny and Suki. And for a while, it works. Despite Suki initially turning down Vinny’s olive branch, she eventually comes around and agrees to lunch at Jack and Denise’s.

The tension finally starts to thaw between Suki and Penny, and it looks like they might actually be friends. However, the truce doesn’t last long.

Penny reassures Vinny that he doesn’t have to buy her love with gifts. But her words don’t seem to resonate with Vinny.

In a surprise move, Vinny reveals he has put down a deposit on a shop for Penny. Initially overwhelmed, Penny insists it is too much and tries to refuse. After a chat with Gina, though, she has a change of heart and gratefully accepts, leaving Vinny delighted.

But the gesture only fuels Suki’s anger. When she finds out, she lashes out and accuses Penny of being with Vinny purely for his money.

As emotions run high and more heartache looms, the question remains whether Suki will ever accept how much Penny and Vinny truly care for each other.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny