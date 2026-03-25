EastEnders viewers are up in arms after fresh spoilers dropped a bombshell about Penny and her pregnancy – and it could spell serious trouble for her blossoming romance with Vinny.

A baby scan next week is set to reveal her dates don’t quite add up, raising the big question: is Vinny really the dad?

The twist has landed at the worst possible time, too, with tonight’s episode delivering some genuinely sweet moments between the pair as their relationship continues to grow.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Fans have loved watching Penny and Vinny grow closer (Credit: BBC)

Vinny makes a lovely gesture

Today’s EastEnders sees Vinny showing Penny how much he cares about her when he gives her a necklace. But it isn’t any old necklace, it is Indian gold and one he has put a lot of thought into. Penny is thrilled by the gesture, but Gina isn’t sure. However, she keeps her thoughts to herself.

Penny is pleased with her necklace, but is shocked when Gina later reveals that it must have cost a fortune. Gina points out that Vinny’s gift was very expensive for a couple who haven’t been together that long. Penny points out they are having a baby together, so things are already happening fast, but it is clear Gina’s words have struck a chord.

Later, Penny tries to talk to Vinny, telling him that she loves her necklace, but that she also loves spending time with him, and not his money. Vinny says he understands… but it seems he has already got another romantic gesture up his sleeve. Penny is stunned when he admits he’s found a shop for sale on Turpin Road and has already put a deposit down on it for her.

Something tells us Suki is going to have a field day with this one!

Suki finds out Vinny has bought a shop for Penny in EastEnders tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers spell heartache for Penny and Vinny next week

Just when it looked like the biggest thing Penny and Vinny were going to have to worry about was getting Suki on side, spoilers have revealed that Penny will get a shock next week when she attends her scan alone.

She will discover that her pregnancy is further along than she thought, meaning Vinny might not be the father.

Penny confides in Oscar and Lauren that Harry might be the baby’s dad instead, ruining Penny and Vinny’s romance, but also Gina and Harry’s relationship if the news comes out.

Penny decides to keep the news to herself. However, Nicola works out her secret and demands a DNA test. But what it reveals is being kept tightly under wraps.

Penny is shocked when she gets bad news at her baby scan next week (Credit: BBC)

Fans are fuming with this new twist

Fans are rioting over this latest spoiler, and wish that writers could let Penny and Vinny be happy. They have taken to social media to share their frustration…