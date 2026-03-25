EastEnders viewers are up in arms after fresh spoilers dropped a bombshell about Penny and her pregnancy – and it could spell serious trouble for her blossoming romance with Vinny.
A baby scan next week is set to reveal her dates don’t quite add up, raising the big question: is Vinny really the dad?
The twist has landed at the worst possible time, too, with tonight’s episode delivering some genuinely sweet moments between the pair as their relationship continues to grow.
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Vinny makes a lovely gesture
Today’s EastEnders sees Vinny showing Penny how much he cares about her when he gives her a necklace. But it isn’t any old necklace, it is Indian gold and one he has put a lot of thought into. Penny is thrilled by the gesture, but Gina isn’t sure. However, she keeps her thoughts to herself.
Penny is pleased with her necklace, but is shocked when Gina later reveals that it must have cost a fortune. Gina points out that Vinny’s gift was very expensive for a couple who haven’t been together that long. Penny points out they are having a baby together, so things are already happening fast, but it is clear Gina’s words have struck a chord.
Later, Penny tries to talk to Vinny, telling him that she loves her necklace, but that she also loves spending time with him, and not his money. Vinny says he understands… but it seems he has already got another romantic gesture up his sleeve. Penny is stunned when he admits he’s found a shop for sale on Turpin Road and has already put a deposit down on it for her.
Something tells us Suki is going to have a field day with this one!
EastEnders spoilers spell heartache for Penny and Vinny next week
Just when it looked like the biggest thing Penny and Vinny were going to have to worry about was getting Suki on side, spoilers have revealed that Penny will get a shock next week when she attends her scan alone.
She will discover that her pregnancy is further along than she thought, meaning Vinny might not be the father.
Penny confides in Oscar and Lauren that Harry might be the baby’s dad instead, ruining Penny and Vinny’s romance, but also Gina and Harry’s relationship if the news comes out.
Penny decides to keep the news to herself. However, Nicola works out her secret and demands a DNA test. But what it reveals is being kept tightly under wraps.
Fans are fuming with this new twist
Fans are rioting over this latest spoiler, and wish that writers could let Penny and Vinny be happy. They have taken to social media to share their frustration…
“Why can’t they just let people get together, fall in love and be happy? I know it’s a show, but there doesn’t need to be unnecessary drama all the time,” said one fan on Reddit.
Another viewer strongly agreed, pointing out that the storyline doesn’t make sense. “Ugh, I hate this so much. In the New Year’s Eve episode, there was a line where Penny was specifically complaining about how long it had been since she’d had any action. Yet now it’s revealed that she had been with Harry?
“Plus, neither Penny nor Harry has shown any concern that he might be the father in any of the scenes about her pregnancy, since. You’d think Harry would at least have looked a bit panicked when Vinny told him in the Vic. Make it make sense!”
EastEnders fans are heartbroken for Penny and Vinny
“Penny struggling with the pregnancy as a disabled mum was compelling enough,” added another fan. “The romance with Vinny is building up so nicely, and now they want to add a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline into the mix? Ugh, nobody wants this!”
Someone else agreed: “Yes, me too. Don’t get me wrong, I love Harry, but I don’t want him to be the father. I love how Vinny has been stepping up, and he and Penny are just adorable together. I really hope the baby turns out to be Vinny’s.”
Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Penny gets heartbreaking news at her baby scan while Nicola goes into labour early