6 times Oscar made us laugh out loud in EastEnders this week

Oscar Branning has become a big favourite with EastEnders fans.

His hilarious one-liners, snappy asides, nicknames, and general good humour have won the fans’ hearts.

And in typical Oscar fashion, he’s been keeping the EastEnders fans entertained this week.

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Tonight is the Oscars in glitzy Hollywood, so we thought it was the perfect time to celebrate our own Oscar winner!

Because the latest chip off the Branning block definitely deserves a lot of love!

“The actor playing Oscar is never allowed leave #EastEnders….ever,” one smitten fan wrote on social media.

Another said Oscar is “the best thing to happen to EastEnders.”

And we totally agree!

Here are our fave Oscar moments from this week.

Oscar’s been keeping us all entertained (Credit: BBC)

1. Calling Cindy, Cinders

There’s no denying Cindy Beale is quite an intimidating character. But not to Oscar. Oh no.

When Cindy crossed his path this week, he was delighted to see her. He even called her Cinders.

We loved it and even Cindy didn’t seem to mind too much. Wonders will never cease!

Oscar got Ian to pose for some family photos (Credit: BBC)

2. Oscar calling EastEnders legend Ian, Brian

Oscar’s been calling Ian, Brian, since he arrived in the Square. But somehow it never gets boring. It’s still funny.

And what makes it even funnier is that Ian now answers to Brian. It’s brilliant.

Max looked as shocked as we did with the mention of Tanya (Credit: BBC)

3. Mentioning Tanya

Max came around to Lauren’s to chat about the car lot. Oscar opened the door and told his sister who was there. “It’s the man who impregnated our Tanya,” he called to Lauren.

Urgh. But also hilarious!

The fans agreed. “Oscar is one of my favourite #EastEnders characters ever!” one viewer said, sharing a screenshot from the scene.

Oscar admired Mark as he ran past (Credit: BBC)

4. Admiring Mark

Oscar is definitely a Branning when it comes to his – very active – love life. And it’s double bubble for the young Branning because he’s bisexual. This week Mark Fowler jogged past a very hungover Oscar.

“All right,” Mark said as he went by.

“I am now,” gasped an impressed Oscar, lowering his glasses to get a better look. “Goodness.”

Oscar created a fabulous anti-Ian poster (Credit: BBC)

5. Elaine’s campaign poster

Recruited by both Ian and Elaine to work on their election campaigns, Oscar went to town. His posters about Ian’s failings were perhaps a little amateurish but they made us laugh out loud, which is all that really matters.

“Failed marriages,” the poster declared. “Failed drummer.” How did Oscar even know about Ian’s teen attempts at popstardom?! And “failed counsellor”. The spelling mistake just added to the fun.

Oscar thought Lauren was being unsupportive (Credit: BBC)

6. Picasso’s ceiling

Lauren was cross when Louie drew on her plans for the car lot. But when she told him off, Oscar was affronted on his nephew’s behalf. He pointed out that if Picasso’s mum had been so unsupportive of his artwork, he’d never have painted the “sixteenth chapel”.

Erm, Oscar. We think you mean the Sistine Chapel. And it was Michelangelo who painted that particular masterpiece. But you know what? We don’t even mind. You carry on being you, because we love it.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns