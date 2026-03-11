EastEnders fans ‘work out’ who is messaging Lauren in the flashforward – and it’s not what you think

EastEnders viewers think they have uncovered a major clue in upcoming spoilers that could finally explain a mysterious connection between Lauren Branning and Mark in the soap’s New Year flashforward.

Ever since Max’s dramatic 2027 arrest aired at the start of the year, fans have been trying to work out who Lauren was secretly texting. Early theories suggested the messages were from Mark and hinted at a possible affair between the pair.

But after reading the latest spoilers, many viewers now believe the truth could be far darker than a romance.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Mark and Lauren get closer in EastEnders next week (Credit: BBC)

Is this Lauren and Mark’s flashforward link?

After reading spoilers for next week’s episodes, fans are now convinced that it is a business relationship between Mark and Lauren in the flashforward.

Next week sees Mark offer Lauren a business proposition, with the promise of luxury cars. At first, Lauren isn’t sure, but desperate to prove she is manager material to her dad, she eventually accepts.

However, what she doesn’t realise is that Mark is into some very dodgy dealings and not everything is as it seems.

As Lauren reassures a worried Max that the paperwork for the new cars is all above board, she is thrilled when she manages to sell one of them.

However, when Callum arrives at the car lot and explains that the classic car that she had stolen during her mugging has been found, the scales start to fall from Lauren’s eyes.

As Callum reveals that other expensive cars have also been stolen in the area, she realises she has been played by Mark and goes to confront him about his criminal dealings.

Fans initially thought Lauren and Mark would have an affair, but they have changed their mind… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Lauren and Mark are linked by business

With this new link now revealed, fans are convinced this is what ties Mark to Lauren and Max in the flashforward episode.

Not only was Lauren seen messaging someone, but Mark was also seen in the background when Max was arrested. Could this new link to the car lot explain why he was so interested in Max’s arrest?

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts…

“I’m convinced Mark and Lauren’s relationship is purely business, and Mark is pulling Max into organised crime. The New Year flashforward had way too many police officers for it not to be organised crime. I still don’t think she has an affair with Mark,” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “I’ve said it since the flashforward. The text messages Lauren received did not read like they were from a lover. They were very much business-related. And Lauren wasn’t surprised at Max being arrested. Organised crime makes total sense.”