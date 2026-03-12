EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing following Oscar sacking today

EastEnders viewers have well and truly taken Oscar Branning to their hearts over the past few months.
The character has quickly become a firm favourite thanks to his quick wit and perfectly timed one-liners, and after a funny twist in today’s episode, fans are already making one thing clear… they want him sticking around in Walford for good.
Oscar gets the sack in EastEnders
Once again, Oscar is in fine comedy form in today’s episode as he spends the morning causing havoc with a smear campaign against Ian.
As his posters create chaos around the Square, Oscar is more interested in checking out Mark Jr as he goes for a run, and trying to explain to Lauren why a random man is emerging from his bedroom.
However, when Elaine sees Oscar’s posters about Ian, she tells him she employed him for insider secrets, not blatant sabotage, and asks him to come over later with some campaign ideas.
As the pair bond over cocktails in the B&B, Ian arrives, and it doesn’t take long for him to realise Oscar is behind the posters.
Ian is annoyed he’s been played, and sacks Oscar on the spot. Oscar tells Ian he wasn’t actually going to give Elaine his campaign secrets, so she questions why she is paying a salary and also fires him.
After his double sacking, it looks like Oscar is back to square one as he tries to take his mind off missing Jasmine.
But as Oscar struggles, fans can’t get enough of him on screen and call for him to stick around…
EastEnders fans love Oscar
Fans have been heaping praise on Oscar and Pierre Counihan-Moullier, who plays the character…
“The Oscar and Mark stuff had me cracking up today. Pierre is brilliant. I hope his agent negotiates a lucrative renewal when his contract expires. He’s by far the best signing in years,” said one fan on Reddit.
Another agreed: “Oscar can never leave. He cracks me up!”
A third viewer also praised the character: “I LOVE Oscar and always look forward to his scenes. He plays off any character so well.”
“Oscar is a highlight, always love to see him on screen,” said someone else. While another fan echoed their sentiment: “Oscar fits in so naturally into the show. He’s a great character.”
More Oscar next week…
If you are enjoying Oscar’s scenes, there is good news ahead. The character will still be popping up in Walford next week.
When Jasmine’s brother Josh arrives in the Square, it does not take long before he catches Oscar’s attention. There has already been speculation that the pair could spark a romance in the future, which would mean even more screen time for the popular character.
For now, fans will simply have to watch this space.
