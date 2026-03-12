EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing following Oscar sacking today

EastEnders viewers have well and truly taken Oscar Branning to their hearts over the past few months.

The character has quickly become a firm favourite thanks to his quick wit and perfectly timed one-liners, and after a funny twist in today’s episode, fans are already making one thing clear… they want him sticking around in Walford for good.

Oscar is in fine comedy form again in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Oscar gets the sack in EastEnders

Once again, Oscar is in fine comedy form in today’s episode as he spends the morning causing havoc with a smear campaign against Ian.

As his posters create chaos around the Square, Oscar is more interested in checking out Mark Jr as he goes for a run, and trying to explain to Lauren why a random man is emerging from his bedroom.

However, when Elaine sees Oscar’s posters about Ian, she tells him she employed him for insider secrets, not blatant sabotage, and asks him to come over later with some campaign ideas.

As the pair bond over cocktails in the B&B, Ian arrives, and it doesn’t take long for him to realise Oscar is behind the posters.

Ian is annoyed he’s been played, and sacks Oscar on the spot. Oscar tells Ian he wasn’t actually going to give Elaine his campaign secrets, so she questions why she is paying a salary and also fires him.

After his double sacking, it looks like Oscar is back to square one as he tries to take his mind off missing Jasmine.

But as Oscar struggles, fans can’t get enough of him on screen and call for him to stick around…

Oscar is sacked by both Elaine and Ian today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans love Oscar

Fans have been heaping praise on Oscar and Pierre Counihan-Moullier, who plays the character…