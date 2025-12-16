Emmerdale spoilers for Wed Dec 17: Celia moves to destroy Ray and Laurel as Kim risks ending up alone

Celia Daniels tightens her grip in Emmerdale spoilers as she takes drastic action to tear Ray and Laurel apart – and the fallout is brutal.

As she realises just how close Ray has become to Laurel, Celia decides it’s time to step in, leaving Laurel shaken and Ray utterly devastated.

Elsewhere, Kim Tate is back home from hospital and in no mood to make peace. Still furious and suspicious of everyone around her, Kim continues to shut people out. With Christmas looming, will she see the damage she’s doing – or is she heading for a lonely festive season?

Here’s everything Emmerdale spoilers for Wednesday December 17 reveal.

Ray is riled up by Celia (Credit: ITV)

1. Celia sabotages Ray and Laurel’s relationship

Ray had hoped to avoid exactly this situation. Despite his attempts to put Laurel off inviting his mum to dinner, she goes ahead anyway – leaving Ray panicked as Celia joins them.

He urges his mother to behave, but Celia is clearly enjoying the upper hand. That confidence falters, however, when she realises just how deeply Ray feels about Laurel. It’s obvious to her that this relationship is different, and that makes it a serious threat to her control over her son.

Driven by jealousy, Celia decides she has to act. Catching Laurel alone, she paints a damaging picture of Ray, describing him as manipulative, emotionally distant and a playboy. Her words hit hard.

After Celia leaves, Laurel can’t hide her doubts. Ray quickly realises his mum has been interfering, and when Laurel asks him to go, he’s left visibly crushed as he storms out.

Rhona spots Ray leaving in a fury and immediately worries about Laurel. But will she finally speak up and reveal the truth to protect her friend?

And as Ray heads off to confront Celia, how far will he go when it comes to dealing with his meddling mother?

Rhona is worried when Ray is angry (Credit: ITV)

2. Kim pushes everyone away in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim is still reeling over Ice and remains convinced Joe is plotting to push her out and take control of the Tate empire. When Lydia and Sam bring her home from hospital, she wastes no time snapping at those around her.

Suspicious and hurt, Kim keeps pushing friends and family away, refusing to trust anyone. As her isolation grows, will she realise she needs the people she’s shutting out – or is she set to face everything on her own?

With Kim more alone than ever, can Joe convince her he’s genuinely sorry and doesn’t want her gone after all?

And, with guilt hanging heavily over Lydia, will she finally confess her part in what’s happened – and is there any way left to make things right?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!