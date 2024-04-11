Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona’s court case begins and it’s not looking good for her

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Rhona’s trial takes place as she fights for her freedom in court. But Gus is determined to get her sent down and it’s not looking good… So, what will the jury decide?

Meanwhile, Paddy is trying to keep April’s mind off things – with little success. Also, Kerry knows she has to part with her necklace to pay for the wedding.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Gus puts on quite the performance (Credit: ITV)

Rhona in court

Heading to court for her trial for kidnapping baby Ivy, Rhona is a bag of nerves. Gus is first to take the stand and he doesn’t help matters by twisting the narrative and making her totally guilty. Rhona’s defence is ready though, and fights back questioning Gus’s own lies, making him look bad.

Vanessa is called next and tries her best to help her friend out. But the prosecution barrister is wily and bombards her with difficult questions. Can Vanessa maintain her composure? Or will she be caught out by the questioning and lose favour with the jury?

It’s not the best start for Rhona in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Rhona loses it in Emmerdale spoilers

It’s soon Rhona’s turn to give evidence. The prosecution then embarks on a character assassination. As Rhona had refused to allow her defence to do the same to Gus, she feels stupid.

As her anger starts to boil, Rhona can’t contain herself. She then lashes out at Gus in a moment of madness.

The judge adjourns for the day and Rhona is furious with herself for getting so upset. When she sees Gus outside, she’s horrified at how pleased he is by her outburst. He knows it’s not looking good for her and is enjoying every minute.

Paddy tries to cheer up April

Charged with looking after April and keeping her mind off things, Paddy takes her to the Woolpack. This doesn’t prove to be the best idea when everyone there is debating Rhona’s trial.

April is upset and lashes out at all present in the pub. She tells them if they can’t agree and they are Rhona’s closest friends, how will the jury ever decide in her favour. Is April right? Is Rhona doomed?

Can Kerry really afford the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Kerry must cough up in Emmerdale spoilers

As Amy and Matty’s Emmerdale wedding plans get bigger and bigger, Kerry is under pressure to pay. Suzy has been trying to call her, but finally manages to corner her in the cafe.

Kerry insists she does have the money. She then looks at her necklace and knows the time has come to sell it. But will she make enough money?

