Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona arrested for kidnap

Latest Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that, following her attempt to flee the country with baby Ivy, the police are to arrest Rhona Goskirk for kidnapping.

This follows the events of last week, in which Rhona fled the village with Ivy, determined not to lose her child. She then met with Vanessa Woodfield at a remote holiday cottage, where the pair will attempt to work out her next move.

But will Rhona’s arrest put an end to any chance she had of being in Ivy’s life?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Vanessa returned in Rhona’s time of need (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa attempts to talk Rhona around as Gus sets an ultimatum

At the cottage, Rhona is flustered and in a panic. She asks Vanessa to help her and Ivy flee the country and start a new life in Canada.

Vanessa attempts to talk Rhona out of the idea, but she is defiant.

Back in the village, Mary and Marlon convince Gus not to call the police over Ivy’s disappearance. He gives them until midday to find Rhona and return Ivy.

At the cottage, Vanessa attempts to call Marlon, but has no signal to reach him. Meanwhile, Gus grows ever more impatient as the deadline approaches. Marlon agrees to call the police himself.

Just then, Vanessa manages to get through to Marlon, revealing Rhona’s location. Mary begs Marlon to go and talk to Rhona – which Gus reluctantly allows.

Rhona ran away with baby Ivy last week (Credit: ITV)

The police arrest Rhona for kidnapping

Marlon arrives at the cottage just as Rhona is about to leave with Ivy.

Although she is initially defiant, Marlon manages to get through to his wife. She finally understands the ramifications of her actions and agrees to return Ivy to Gus.

But just then, Gus and the police show up. Rhona is devastated as the police arrest her for kidnapping Ivy.

How much trouble is Rhona in?

